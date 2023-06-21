Cleaning Crew Member
Quiclean AB / Städarjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla städarjobb i Sundbyberg
2023-06-21
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quiclean AB i Sundbyberg
Commercial and Office Cleaner at Quiclean
Job Summary:
Quiclean, a leading cleaning company specializing in commercial and office cleaning services, is seeking dedicated and experienced cleaners to join our team. As a Cleaner at Quiclean, you will play a crucial role in maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene of various commercial spaces and offices. We are looking for individuals who take pride in their work, have a keen eye for detail, and are committed to delivering exceptional cleaning services.
Responsibilities:
Perform thorough cleaning tasks in commercial spaces and offices, ensuring all areas are clean, sanitized, and presentable.
Dusting, vacuuming, sweeping, and mopping floors.
Cleaning and disinfecting restrooms, kitchens, and common areas.
Emptying trash cans and replacing liners.
Wiping down surfaces, including desks, countertops, windowsills, and appliances.
Restocking supplies, such as toilet paper, hand soap, and paper towels.
Adhering to established cleaning schedules and protocols.
Reporting any maintenance or repair needs to the supervisor.
Following all health and safety guidelines.
Requirements:
Previous experience in commercial cleaning or office cleaning is preferred.
Knowledge of proper cleaning techniques and use of cleaning equipment.
Ability to work independently and manage time efficiently.
Strong attention to detail and high standards for cleanliness.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Physical stamina and the ability to perform repetitive tasks.
Flexibility to work during non-traditional hours, including evenings and weekends.
Reliable transportation to commute to different client locations.
Benefits:
Competitive hourly wage.
Flexible work schedules.
Opportunities for growth and advancement within the company.
Positive and inclusive work environment.
Training and support provided.
How to Apply:
If you are interested in joining our team as a Commercial and Office Cleaner at Quiclean, please submit your resume and a brief cover letter highlighting your relevant experience to info@quiclean.se
. We thank all applicants for their interest, but only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Note: Quiclean is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive workplace that reflects the communities we serve.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-21
0700246909
E-post: info@quiclean.se Arbetsgivare Quiclean AB
(org.nr 559433-2362), https://www.quiclean.se/
Kavallerivägen 4 E (visa karta
)
174 58 SUNDBYBERG Jobbnummer
7905416