Cleaner (75%)
2026-02-24
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, supports newcomers in taking their first steps into the Swedish labour market - while at the same time helping employers access new talent.
Are you a reliable and flexible person who enjoys active work and being on the move? We are looking for a new member to join a cleaning team that provides cleaning services for hotels in Stockholm. The employer is an established service provider operating in the Stockholm region.
They focus on delivering high-quality cleaning and facility services to a variety of office environments. The team values reliability, flexibility, and creating opportunities for long-term employment and growth.
Location:
Lidingö
Who we are looking for:
Cleaner
Responsibilities:
• cleaning hotel rooms;
• cleaning other hotel areas.
Requirements:
• English or Swedish - basic;
• previous experience in hotel housekeeping is a plus.
Your profile:
• ability to work in a fast-paced environment;
• attention to detail and thoroughness;
• friendly, energetic, and committed to high service quality.
Employer offers:
• the opportunity to receive a permanent contract after the probation period;
• employement for 75-100%;
• standard shifts withing the period from 06:00 untill 18:00, including weekdays and weekends;
• possibility of additional shifts if available and desired.
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-15
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
