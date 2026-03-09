China Marketing Specialist
2026-03-09
Kognic helps the world's leading automotive companies develop autonomous driving systems. Our data annotation platform turns raw sensor data into the training data that teaches self-driving cars to understand the world. We are growing fast and expanding our presence in China and we are looking for the right person to lead our marketing efforts there from our Gothenburg headquarters.
The Role
As our China Marketing Specialist, you will own Kognic's marketing presence in China while being based at our Gothenburg office. In this role, you will collaborate closely with our Director of Marketing to align with Kognic's global brand and ways of working. Your scope includes creating and localizing marketing content for the Chinese market, and supporting the China sales team with marketing materials, event coordination, and lead generation. You will also track and report on China marketing performance metrics, and support and coordinate Kognic's presence at Chinese automotive and tech events. A couple of times a year, you will travel to China to participate in local events and build strong collaboration with our team in China.
We are looking for you!
We are looking for a proactive, resourceful professional who thrives in a fast-paced environment. To succeed in this role, you bring:
2+ years in marketing, preferably within B2B tech or the automotive industry.
Native/Fluent Mandarin and professional English (written and spoken).
Content creation skills - ability to write compelling copy in Chinese
Comfort with AI tools and an eagerness to use them daily. We are an AI-first team - Claude Code, ChatGPT, and similar tools are part of how we work.
It's a plus if you have:
Hands-on experience with Chinese digital marketing platforms (WeChat Official Accounts, Baidu SEO/SEM, Zhihu).
Familiarity with the AD/ADAS ecosystem or Tier 1 automotive suppliers.
Experience with HubSpot, SEO, or event management.
Commercial experience - sales support, lead generation, or partner marketing.
We don't expect you to know it all on day one. We are looking for a self-starter who is eager to learn and find smarter ways of working. If you are organized, independent, and ready to build something from scratch, you'll fit right in.
Why Kognic?
We are in it to win and have a lot of fun while doing it! To be part of Kognic is to be part of a purpose-driven company with strong values where we create together what Kognic will be tomorrow. Besides working with around 100 talented and humble people from many different nationalities in a fun and creative environment, we also have many other great benefits!
Working in the exciting field of AI and playing an important part in the world's next great technological leap
A hybrid work model and an employer that prioritises life-work balance
Lots of team and office events, parental pay, salary exchange, excellent health benefits, order your computer, place your pension-to name a few
From our early days as a start-up to our current life as a scale-up, we work in a dynamic environment, which means that every day might be different from the next, but that is precisely how we want it. Kognicians all have a strong desire to explore uncharted territory and a willingness to learn constantly.
Join us!
We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible. We select and perform interviews continuously. We do not need you to send in a cover letter but ask you to answer a couple of questions in your application. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact our Director of Marketing Björn Ingmansson at bjorn.ingmansson@kognic.com
.
About Kognic
Kognic was conceived in the curious minds of Daniel Langkilde and Oscar Petersson, two engineers who dared to dream big and help machines make sense of our messy, chaotic, and unstructured world. Today, Kognic serves leading automotive companies globally, with teams in Sweden, China, and Japan. Our annotation platform helps companies accelerate the development of high-performing and trusted AI products, focusing on the most advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD). Så ansöker du
