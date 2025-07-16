Chef
Join Our Kitchen Team at Brasseriet - We're Hiring Chefs!
Are you passionate about creating unforgettable food experiences? Metropolitan is looking for dedicated and talented Chefs to join our dynamic kitchen team.
About the Role
As a chef with us, you will be responsible for:
Setting up the kitchen with equipment and ingredients.
Studying menus and recipes, ensuring all necessary ingredients are available.
Preparing and cooking high-quality dishes in a timely manner.
Delegating tasks to kitchen staff and maintaining a well-organized workflow.
Creating visually appealing plate presentations.
Ensuring the kitchen complies with hygiene and safety regulations.
Participating in menu development and suggesting new ideas.
We value creativity and encourage chefs who want to contribute with exciting new dishes and flavors!
We're Looking for Someone Who:
Has proven experience working as a Chef in a professional kitchen.
Is confident working across different kitchen stations.
Possesses strong leadership and teamwork skills.
Handles high-pressure situations calmly and efficiently.
Has up-to-date knowledge of modern and classic cooking techniques.
Is familiar with hygiene and safety regulations in professional kitchens.
Holds a culinary diploma (preferred, but not required).
We Offer:
A passionate, ambitious kitchen team where quality and camaraderie matter.
Room for creativity and opportunities to influence our menus.
A positive and dynamic working environment.
Company-provided accommodation available for you and your family from your first working day if needed.
Location: Brasseriet
Start date: As agreed
