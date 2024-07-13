Channel Manager Nordic
2024-07-13
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas, and great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
About the Job:
As our Channel Manager for the Nordic countries, you'll steer the ship towards business success and strategic growth. With your keen eye for opportunities, you're not afraid to implement changes that optimize results. Channel sales forms an integral part of our business in each market unit, with technical and operational support provided by the Market Area Sales teams and technical people as well. Your role demands close collaboration with each market unit.
This position is based in our office in Tumba, Sweden.
As Channel Manager, you'll oversee all processes related to strategic channel sales, including:
*
Crafting and validating business plans for new areas or revised approaches
*
Making quotes to customers and following up as well as handling leads in OneCRM
*
Keep track of opportunities within OneCRM, ensuring a structured approach to monitoring and follow-up.
*
Collaborating with channels to validate business plans.
*
Transforming business plans into actionable sales materials
*
Ensuring successful execution of new business initiatives
*
Providing support for related sales activities and guiding the customers tecnically
*
You'll also participate in essential meetings at Alfa Laval focusing on channel related areas, fostering networking opportunities and the exchange of best practices.
Who You Are
You're a visionary with an eye for spotting business opportunities. Driven by success, you possess the business acumen and determination to craft strategies that seize these opportunities. Networking comes naturally to you, and your strong communication skills enhance your ability to connect with others. At the same time you have a technical interest.
What You Know
Your experience in channel sales is a requirement for this role, and while a background in engineering is beneficial, it's not mandatory. Your proven strategic approach and expertise in channel sales will be invaluable additions to our team You're well-versed in the Nordic market and experienced in engaging with stakeholders across Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Denmark.
What's in It for You?
Joining us means stepping into a challenging role within a dynamic environment where collaboration and value creation thrive. Equipped with top-notch tools, support, and training, you'll engage customers with technical prowess and professionalism. Enjoy the freedom to operate and take ownership, all while being part of an inspiring team with an unbeatable spirit.
For more information regarding the position, please contact:
Tina Masini Tarp, Market Area Manager, Food & Water Nordic, +4544576209
Union information:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerföreningen +46 730 576 410
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen +46 709 366 985
Please send your application no later than 21th of July 2024.
We do not accept applications sent directly via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-20
Alfa Laval Technologies AB
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
8800515