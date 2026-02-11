CGI Artist - Automotive
Blue Eye AB as an Automotive Product Development & Engineering consulting company. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions against our client requirements for complete Vehicle R&D.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye work frameagreement, We encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
At Blue eye Engineering AB, we are more than just an engineering talent supplier; we provide the foundation and stepping stones for your future development in automotive engineering industry.
Established in 2016, our mission has been clear: to support our Global automotive R&D clients by managing highly talented & qualified engineering consultants Internationally & Locally to satisfy the needs. We have open position for "CGI ARTIST" to work for a premium electric car brand in Gothenburg-Sweden
Tasks
The assignment focuses on photorealistic automotive CGI for design reviews and marketing
material. In addition to CGI production, the role includes a strong technical component,
supporting the team with CAD/asset preparation and visualization pre-production handling
incoming data, ensuring correct structure and quality, and preparing assets for efficient CGI
production.
We are specifically looking for someone with a technical mindset and an interest in
continuously improving workflows. Our toolset and pipeline evolve over time (software, assets,
and processes), and the right candidate should be curious, adaptable, and motivated to learn
new tools and methods.
Qualifications
• Minimum 5-10 years of relevant experience within automotive CGI productions
• Strong proficiency in Autodesk 3ds Max, V-Ray, Adobe Photoshop, Vred, Davinci
Resolve/Fusion.
• Proven experience producing high-quality, photorealistic automotive CGI for design and/or
marketing purposes.
• Experience with CAD/asset preparation for visualization; familiarity with Teamcenter and
CATIA is highly valued.
• Comfortable working in a project-based environment with tight deadlines and parallel
deliveries.
• Good understanding of end-to-end data flow and collaboration between design, engineering,
and visualization.
3DSmax , V-ray, Photoshop Vred, Davinci Resolve/Fusion strong skills with portfolio is mandatory to get the application processed.
