CFD and Aerodynamics Engineer - Oceanbird
2024-12-02
Wind helped us discover our planet, and now it can help us preserve it. Our vision is to provide wings for a shipping revolution, and we have two strong parent companies to back us up: Alfa Laval and Wallenius.
Would you like to contribute to this change, then join our fast-growing, highly competent and passionate team in Stockholm, Sweden. AlfaWall Oceanbird AB is a 50/50 joint venture, owned by Alfa Laval and Wallenius but operated as an independent company. We are developing wing sail technology for the global shipping market and are now looking for a CFD and aerodynamics engineer for our team based in Tumba, Stockholm.
The aerodynamic performance of our wing sail is the key to everything. We need to maximize lift (or at times drag) to generate thrust to save fuel - and at Oceanbird we strive for best-in-class performance and fuel savings. To achieve this, we need both a strong theoretical/simulation-based design, but also ensure that the predicted savings can be achieved in practice. Join the company now when things are getting exciting - we are testing the first full-scale land and ship-based prototypes during 2025 and in parallel are already starting design work on the next generation of wing sail.
What will you do?
Your responsibilities will include:
Perform CFD calculations (both 2D and 3D) of Oceanbird's wing sails
Contribute to the development of new generations of wing sails, giving both practical and simulation-driven aerodynamic input.
Define wind loads acting on the wing sail, both for performance prediction/evaluation and structural design.
Give aerodynamic input into trimming algorithms for the wing sail.
Support with regulatory submissions and documentation of wind loads.
Further expand Oceanbird's knowledge and understanding of real-life inflow scenarios acting on wing sails out at sea.
Investigate aerodynamic wing-wing and wing-vessel interactions.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, you should have:
At least a master's degree in aerospace, mechanical or maritime engineering, or equivalent.
Sound understanding of fluid dynamics and underlying physical phenomena.
Strong background in CFD (preferably OpenFOAM, Star CCM+ or Ansys Fluent).
An eye for the bigger picture (i.e. simulation is good, but not necessarily reality).
You are self-going and self-motivated.
Strong team player, you thrive working together with other people and competences in reaching a common goal and contribute to sustainable shipping.
In addition, it is beneficial to have experience in one or several of the following:
Hands-on experience from product development
Experience with wind tunnel testing and analysis of measurement results
Experience in measuring "real-life" wind loads and calibration to simulation results.
Experience in working cross-functionally together with control-system, mechanical and structural engineers ensuring complete system performance.
Working experience within the marine industry and DNV requirements.
Being a passionate sailor who always trims their sails for maximum performance is a plus ;)
This role is located in Tumba, Stockholm.
Learn more at Home - The Oceanbird
For more information please contact:
Magnus MackAldener, Head of R&D Oceanbird, +46 76 252 93 38
Andreas Fieber, Competence Lead,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen, +46 733 995 684
Anders Jansson, Unionen, +46730780482
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by December 31st, 2024, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
