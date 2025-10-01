CEO
2025-10-01
Join Our Innovative Team as a CEO at Sveaverken Svea Agri AB
Are you passionate about manage and eager to contribute to sustainable agricultural solutions? Sveaverken Svea Agri AB, a leader in modern agricultural technology, is seeking a talented and motivated Manager to join our dynamic team.
About Us:
Sveaverken Agri AB is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions that enhance agricultural productivity while promoting environmental sustainability. We are mission is to pioneer accessible innovation and uphold a legacy of trust, fostering human connection to empower individuals and communities alike.
Position: CEO
Location: [Katrinenholm , Sweden]
Key Responsibilities:
**Intelligent Agriculture machinery development:** Continuously analyze Intelligent Agriculture machinery market trends, competitor activities, and customer needs to develop agricultural robot and execute the overall commercial strategy to achieve ambitious sales targets and profitability goals.
**Operational Excellence:** Oversee all aspects of company operations (including production, sales, marketing, R&D, and supply chain) to ensure efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction.
**Business Development:** Identify and pursue new market opportunities in all over the world, strategic partnerships, and potential avenues for expansion to drive revenue growth. Oversee the entire sales process, from pipeline management and forecasting to contract negotiation and after-sales support alignment.
**Financial Stewardship:** Assume overall responsibility for the company's financial health, including budgeting, P&L management, cost control, and ensuring profitability. Be responsible for the company's budget, ensuring efficient allocation of resources for maximum return. Be sure to reduce the cost, improve the company's cash follow.
**Leadership & Culture:** Provide inspirational leadership to the executive team and all employees. Foster a positive, collaborative, and high-performing organizational culture. Lead, mentor, and motivate the whole team to achieve excellence in operating company. Follow the first principal to solve the problem when operate the company.
**Board Reporting:** Maintain transparent and effective communication with the Board of Directors, providing regular updates on company performance, strategy, and significant challenges.
**Representation:** Serve as the primary public face of the company, building and maintaining strong relationships with key stakeholders, including customers, partners, suppliers, and the wider community.
• *Qualifications and Experience**
We are looking for a proven leader with a significant track record in executive management, ideally within manufacturing, engineering, agricultural machinery, financial management or a related B2B industrial sector.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, or a related field.
• Proven experience (8+ years) in a senior executive leadership role, such as CEO, Managing Director, COO, or Vice President, with full P&L responsibility.
• Proven experience(8+ years) in engineering, particularly in the deployment of robotics in animal husbandry farms. Strong knowledge of animal husbandry machinery and best practices.
• Proven experience(8+ years) with animal husbandry marketing and customer engagement. Strong knowledge of world country husbandry machinery development and market performance.
• Strong business acumen with experience in budgeting and financial analysis.
• Previous experience in countries with diverse cultures will be an asset to foster inclusivity and innovation.
Outstanding communication and presentation skills in English and Chinese.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12
