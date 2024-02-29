Category Manager
Northvolt AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Borlänge
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Category Purchasing Manager - Mechanical Parts to join our passionate, divers and dynamic procurement team in Stockholm or Västerås.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
The Category Purchasing Manager will be in charge of developing and managing a set of suppliers, collaborating closely internal stakeholders.
The overall mission is continue building the supply base, develop commodity strategies and the panels for the different sourcing activities, recommend the suppliers and the plans for new project and drive supplier optimization related to cost, quality and reliability.
You will be part of the Mechanical Purchasing team of four people with a lot fun.
This is a unique opportunity to be a part of a new team, contributing with ideas and solutions. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Defines/improves, sourcing strategy for the Mechanical Part Category
Evaluates suppliers' capabilities and negotiates best possible Quality Cost Delivery contractual conditions with suppliers to help achieve Best in Class competitiveness of Northvolt Programs, including localization in Europe
Works tightly with Cell Design and Process Engineering counterparts or internal clients (Automation, Quality, Logistics, Programs, Business Development) and develop a supply base that fits Northvolt' s need in terms of technology, quality, reliability, cost competitiveness, capacity, security of supply and match to company values
Works tightly with Northvolt Purchasing Project (Labs, Ett, Joint Venture, Cell Project Purchasing) and in full consistency with projects' QCD objectives, including risk assessment and mitigation, drives continuous improvement
Apply with CV or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
You hold an Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering or others.
At least 5 years' experience as sourcing manager / sourcing specialist of direct materials from an industrial setting.
You have previous experience from mechanical production (i.e. stamping, deep drawing, rolling, extrusion, assembly, etc.)
Curious, technically educated, data driven
Specific Skills/Abilities
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour
English written and oral skills, other European or Asian languages are nice to have
Having fun in negotiation and problem-solving
Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
Passionate & purpose driven Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt AB
(org.nr 559015-8894), http://www.northvolt.com
Alströmergatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8507889