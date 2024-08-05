Category Manager
2024-08-05
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Category Manager to join our passionate, divers and dynamic procurement team in Stockholm.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
The category Manager will:
Define and implement the category strategy aligned with the company strategy and with internal stakeholders,
Build the supply base, the supplier panel,
Negotiate the contracts and recommend the suppliers for new projects,
Drive the supplier performance and optimizations related to cost, quality, deliveries, sustainability,
Manage and develop the relationship with Northvolt's suppliers
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Defines the Sourcing Strategy for the assigned Category, in line with the company ambition and with the different stakeholders ( R&D, CPM, Sustainability, Quality...), evaluate the different risks and implement mitigation plans and ensure compliance with relevant regulations and standards.
Scout the market, evaluates suppliers' capabilities and define the suppliers panel for the different projects, depending on stakeholders needs and in accordance to the company strategy.
Build and maintain strong, long-term supplier relationships and develop the local supplier base and serve as Key Account Manager for the contracted supplier in Northvolt.
Send and pilot RFQs, negotiate long term contracts with best possible Quality Cost Delivery Sustainability contractual conditions with suppliers, with the ambition to achieve Best in Class performance for Northvolt Programs
Propose Sourcing and supplier contract to the Sourcing Committee
Responsible for the global Supplier performance (QDCS) from Sourcing Phase to EOP and drive continuous improvement
Works tightly with different functions and in line with the company gates expectations to develop and industrialize suppliers. Main stakeholders: R&D, Strategy, Sustainability and IP/Legal counterparts, internal clients as CPM and Purchasing project team, Planning and Logistics for the different entities of the group.
Identify cost reduction initiatives and lead commercial negotiations with the supplier to achieve cost targets.
Define and develop Raw Material Strategy for Mechanical parts in line with the company ambition and with the different stakeholders ( R&D, CPM, Sustainability, Quality...), evaluate the different risks and implement mitigation plans and ensure compliance with relevant regulations and standards.
Skills & Requirements
Education
MBA or MSc in relevant Engineering Fields or Supply Chain
At least 5years of experience with strategic sourcing and procurement of materials or components in the automotive industry and an international environment.
Specific Skills
English written and oral skills, other European or Asian languages are nice to have
Problem Solving
Analytical skills
Cost model approach of direct purchasing: material or components
Personal success factors
Strong collaboration skills internal and external
Strong ability to drive projects to completion in line with deadlines in an independent manner but with support and alignment from management and stakeholders
Passionate about mission of Northvolt
Strong interest to develop excellent purchasing skills, including negotiation skills, strategy development and supplier management.
Ability to multitask and prioritize.
Collaborative attitude
Capacity to travel, with regular visits of the Northvolt's site and suppliers.
