Casual Worker
2023-09-13
With easy access to the airport using our complimentary ALFA shuttle bus, the Radisson Blu Arlandia Hotel at Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) is minutes from the terminals. After arriving at Arlanda, our guests can lay back and relax just minutes later in one of our 342 soundproof rooms and suites.
The hotel offers free high-speed wireless Internet and complimentary access to a fitness center with sauna and indoor swimming pool, or enjoy hearty meals or a Scandinavian favorite, along with a glass of wine from the extensive wine list at our on-site restaurant. At our modern bar, guests can unwind with a drink coupled with tempting nibbles and light snacks.
Our 24 meeting rooms provide state-of-the-art event facilities for business travelers wishing to host productive meetings close to Arlanda. Rooms can be adapted to any occasion; the largest room provides space for up to 250 delegates.
Do you have an appetite to deliver first class service and are passionate about all things Food & Beverage? Then why not come and join us at the Radisson Hotel Group to Make Every Moment Matter! where our guests can relax and enjoy the experience!
Our Food & Beverage Service Team are the final piece of the puzzle, they are sophisticated hosts with an instinctive ability to anticipate guests' needs by being in the right place at the right time and delivering a hospitality experience that goes above and beyond - creating memorable moments for our guests.
As Server/Waiter/Waitress, you will join a team that is passionate about delivering exceptional service where we believe that anything is possible, whilst having fun in all that we do!
Interested then why not say Yes I Can! as we are looking for passionate people just like you!
Key Responsibilities of the Server/Waiter/Waitress:
• Supports the smooth running of the food & beverage department, where all aspects of the guest food & beverage service experience are delivered to the highest levels
• Works as part of a team that maximizes guest satisfaction and comfort, delivering a positive and timely response to guest enquiries
• Takes responsibility for the duties and tasks assigned to the role, ensuring that all work is carried out in a timely and professional manner
• Delivers on departmental plans and objectives, where hotel initiatives & targets are achieved
• Collaborates with their immediate report, ensuring that costs and inventory are controlled, that productivity and performance levels are attained
• Builds and maintains effective working relationships whilst promoting the company culture and values.
• Ensures adherence and compliance to all legislation where due diligence requirements and best practice activities are planned, delivered and documented for internal and external audit, performing follow-up as required
Requirements of the Server/Waiter/Waitress:
• Experience in food & beverage service beneficial but not essential
• Hands-on approach with a can-do work style
• Commitment to delivering exceptional guest service with a passion for the hospitality industry
• Ability to find creative solutions taking ownership for duties and tasks assigned
• Personal integrity, with the ability to work in an environment that demands excellence
• Experience of working with IT systems on various platforms
• Strong communication skills
