Care Assistant
2024-11-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
About Abborre Hemtjänst
Abborre Hemtjänst is a modern and dedicated healthcare and service company, offering home care, personal assistance, companionship, and household services. We operate several offices throughout Stockholm, with our headquarters centrally located.
We are currently looking for four Care Assistants to join our team, with both full-time and part-time positions available on a fixed schedule.
Job Responsibilities
As a Care Assistant, you will work in clients' homes, with primary responsibilities focused on providing care and support. Your tasks will include personal care, companionship, assisting with walks, and other household duties. You'll work with individuals who have diverse needs and abilities, with much of the work done independently. Therefore, we seek someone who is responsible, attentive, and flexible, capable of prioritizing tasks based on the needs of each situation.
You will also act as the primary contact for one or more elderly clients, serving as a liaison between them and their family members. Alongside your team, you will plan your daily activities, with a focus on engagement and well-being for the clients.
To thrive in this role, we believe you are someone who brings a positive attitude and can adapt your approach to meet the unique needs of each individual. You have strong empathy skills and are comfortable working both independently and as part of a team.
Your Profile
We are looking for a communicative and adaptable individual with the ability to collaborate with people from various linguistic and cultural backgrounds. We place high value on personal suitability and recruit with diversity and equality in mind. Our core values are joy, respect, and professionalism, and we seek someone who aligns with these values.
For this position, you must have excellent English language skills, as well as fluency in either Tigrinya or Amharic, as many of our clients speak these languages.
Apply Today!
We accept applications digitally through our recruitment system. We kindly ask recruitment and staffing agencies, as well as job advertisers, to refrain from contacting us regarding this position.
Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible. This is a permanent position with a start date by agreement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-18
E-post: naomi@abborrehemtjanst.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Abborre Hemtjänst Städ & Personlig Assistans AB
(org.nr 556803-9969)
Trondheimsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
164 74 KISTA Kontakt
Naomi Samuel naomi@abborrehemtjanst.se Jobbnummer
8993573