Campaign Manager
Keystone Education Group AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2024-10-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Keystone Education Group AB i Stockholm
The Campaign Management team is essential to the successful delivery of our Keystone products. We provide the logistical and operational expertise required to ensure that all deals are processed and campaigns are executed on time and uphold our high quality standards. As part of the Operations team within the International Business unit, we serve as a critical link between our customers and the Product team.
Responsibilities:
Facilitate content collection for commercial teams for all Keystone products
Review content and provide feedback to customers
Coordinate campaign delivery dates
Provide campaign metrics and reports
Collaborate cross-departmentally with Product and Commercial teams
Continuously offer feedback on processes for optimization and scalability
Maintain product and operational process expertise
Review deals for approval and processing
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or higher
Experience with social media products
Strong customer service skills and experience
Exceptionally organized and detail-oriented, with a keen eye for accuracy
Excellent time management skills
Solution-oriented mindset
Knowledge of HubSpot is a plus
Proficiency in English (corporate and working language)
Keystone Education Group
Keystone is trusted by more than 120 million unique prospective students every year to help students and learners make one of the most important decisions of their lifetimes, namely, which higher education degree program or course to attend.
In turn, Keystone helps over 5 500 education institutions reach, recruit, and enroll students in more than 190 countries, across 500+ student websites, including Masterstudies.com, Bachelorstudies.com, Educations.com, Studentum.se, and FindAMasters. Keystone also operates a range of other global student recruitment services, including Blueberry.nu, Keystone Sports and Keystone Apply.
At Keystone, you will be working with passionate, professional and high-performance individuals. Together, we have grown successfully into more than 600 talented employees with sites that are recognized as the world's leading search engines for education. Ambition, drive and great ideas help us reach our goals - want to join?
Please send us your application, in English.
Keystone is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are deeply committed to fostering an inclusive environment for all employees. Ersättning
