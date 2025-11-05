Campaign Coordinator at Wehype
Wehype Global AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-11-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wehype Global AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
About Wehype
At Wehype, our mission is to empower Creators and Games to collaborate seamlessly and grow together. We achieve this by providing a platform that connects Creators and Games from all corners of the world through a rich product experience that supports various activations, including paid sponsorships, rewards, and giveaways.
About the Role
As a Campaign Coordinator at Wehype, you will play a key role in supporting the successful delivery of influencer marketing campaigns on a global scale. Working closely with our Campaign team and internal teams, you will assist in managing the logistics and coordination of campaigns, ensuring they run smoothly and exceed client expectations. This is an excellent opportunity to develop your skills in a dynamic and fast-paced environment while contributing to some of the biggest gaming campaigns in the world.
What You Will Do
Assist Campaign Leads in organizing and managing influencer marketing campaigns across multiple gaming titles.
Support with Creator Sourcing
Handle administrative and logistical tasks, including scheduling, tracking deadlines, and maintaining campaign documentation.
Supporting the team with Creator Contracts
Collaborate with internal teams to gather, organize, and distribute campaign assets and materials.
Monitor campaign progress and performance, compiling data and insights for reporting purposes.
Contribute to brainstorming sessions and help develop innovative campaign strategies tailored to client needs.
Who You Are
Fluent in English, written and spoken, with excellent communication skills.
Highly organized with strong attention to detail and the ability to multitask effectively.
Proactive and eager to learn, with an entrepreneurial mindset.
Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and meeting deadlines.
Passionate about gaming and the influencer marketing space.
A team player with a collaborative attitude and a willingness to take initiative.
What's in it for you?
Career Development: Grow your skills and gain valuable experience in a rapidly expanding industry.
Health and Wellness: Enjoy a wellness grant for gym/yoga/massage and daily office breakfasts.
Exciting Projects: Work with iconic games like EA FC, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and more.
Gaming Perks: Access gaming stations at work to enjoy the games you collaborate on or unwind with your favorites. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wehype Global AB
(org.nr 559068-6936), http://wehype.com Arbetsplats
Wehype Kontakt
Markus Hanna markus.hanna@wehype.com Jobbnummer
9590023