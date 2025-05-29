Calculation engineer
2025-05-29
At Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden, we are now looking for a Calculation Engineer to join our RnD function! Here, we are developing and improving our sustainable and high-performance solutions with a strong focus on innovation and sustainable solutions. You will become part of a dedicated team that drives technical development and projects forward together. Your contribution will be crucial to our success.
As a Calculation Engineer at Toyota, you will work with:
• Performing FEM analyses on complete truck models and subsystems
• Conducting simulations, optimizations and strength analyses (static and dynamic)
• Developing load cases and boundary conditions
• Driving method development to improve efficiency and accuracy
• Collaborating on concept development and cost-effective design improvements
As a Calculation Engineer with us, you'll work on projects across our full range of products, from hand trucks to warehouse forklift trucks with lifting capacities exceeding 16 meters. You'll be involved in both new development projects and optimization tasks for existing machinery, as well as custom-designed vehicles. Your responsibilities will include both static and dynamic strength analysis, with welded structures being a central part. You'll play a key role in the development process by evaluating and analyzing results, particularly fatigue, and work on improvements together with designers to achieve projects goals.
Your Profile
* A master's degree in mechanical engineering or Vehicle Engineering with specialization in applied mechanics or strength of materials. Alternatively, a similar education or equivalent work experience.
* Experience as a Calculation Engineer or similar.
* Strong analytical abilities, attention to detail, and excellent communication skills.
* Proficiency in Altair HyperWorks, Optistruct, or similar software.
* Proficiency in both spoken and written English. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
We are looking for you who are curious and have an eye for improvement work, as a significant aspect of the role involves method development. Our vision is to reduce lead times in our project development by closing the gap between simulation and testing. Here you'll have the opportunity to work closely with our test engineers in our lab. If you value collaboration and are eager to contribute to a team where knowledge sharing is central, this position is for you!
Who is R&D Toyota Material Handling?
Toyota Material Handling is a world leader in material handling and we are making large investments to meet the needs of the future. At our R&D department in Mjölby, 300 employees work on the development of our products and services as well as new innovative solutions. At Toyota, we work with a holistic perspective where employees have responsibility from concept to finished product.
At Toyota, we combine classic design with modern technology in automation, IoT and AI. Our product portfolio ranges from manual hand trucks to driverless vehicles with advanced technology. In the R&D department, we work with short development cycles to meet the demand of a rapidly growing market.
Application
Welcome with your application no later than 2025-06-15. We screen continuously, so don't miss out, send in your application today!
If you are applying for a job and have a protected identity you should contact HR, who will guide you further for a secure application process.
For more information please contact:
Robin Bruder, Rekryterande chef, +46761177978
Josefin Nilsson, Rekryteringsspecialist, josefin.nilsson@toyota-industries.eu
