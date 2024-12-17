CAE - MBD engineer
2024-12-17
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
We are seeking an experienced CAE Multibody Dynamics (MBD) Engineer to work with our Automotive customer in Gothenburg as a consultant.
The ideal candidate will play a pivotal role in supporting Road Load Data (RLD) simulations, working independently on advanced simulation projects, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality results.
Tasks
- Conduct full vehicle Road Load Data (RLD) simulations to support design validation.
- Perform chassis rig Digital Twin simulations to validate test signals.
- Implement Multibody Simulation (MBS) CAE models for specific durability test events and correlate results with measured road load data.
- Independently develop and execute simulations in ADAMS/Car with minimal supervision.
- Analyze simulation results and suggest design changes to improve durability and performance.
- Collaborate and communicate findings with the design team and attribute leaders.
Qualifications
- Proven expertise in Multibody Dynamics (MBD) and vehicle modeling.
- Proficient in ADAMS/Car, with extensive experience in full vehicle modeling and simulations.
- Ability to work independently and deliver high-quality results with minimal supervision.
- Experience in powertrain modeling and simulation is an advantage.
- Familiarity with EU modeling standards and processes is a plus.
- Strong programming skills in Python and proficiency with MATLAB and HEEDS for optimization tasks.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
