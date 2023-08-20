CAD Engineer
2023-08-20
We are currently looking for a CAD Engineer for our client witihin the automotive industry.
You will be working in a company that expands fast in new technology. The work includes 3D modelling using Creo. Secure quality and readiness before release. Work in an agile team. Participate in meetings, coordinate with other departments and update the models in various internal tools.
Experience required:
• BSc in Mechanical or Automotive Engineering or equivalent.
• A few years of work experience as a CAD Engineer, but we also welcome junior applicants.
Skills required:
• Skilled in Creo/Pro-E
• Driven with a "can-do" attitude
• Ability to work in agile teams planning the work and estimating own workload.
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Excellent communicational skills
• Ability to work in a global environment
• Teamplayer who easily can collaborate with others.
