CAD/CAM Engineer
2023-05-11
About Corebon
Welcome to Corebon, where we're revolutionizing the world of composites production! We're developing cutting-edge technology for rapid, uniform, and targeted heating and cooling of mold tools, as well as induction welding equipment for thermoplastic composites.
Our groundbreaking technology is designed for rapid, low-energy manufacturing of lightweight, stiff composite parts for industries like sports, automotive, aerospace, and more. We're on a mission to make high-quality composite parts more accessible and cost-effective than ever before, whether that's by helping to electrify the automotive industry or supporting the use of recyclable plastics and sustainable fibers.
At Corebon, we're driven by a commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we believe that our technology can play a key role in shaping the future of composites production. Join us and be part of a team that's pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of composites!
About the position
Looking for an exciting opportunity as an engineer? Join the technology and development team at Corebon and be a crucial part of creating cutting-edge composite production solutions.
You'll work closely with our multidisciplinary team of engineers to develop and manufacture tooling solutions with integrated heating and cooling systems. Your expertise in machining and design for manufacturing will help us develop better products and drive innovation forward. At Corebon you'll have the opportunity to see projects all the way from the first idea to full system commissioning.
This role is perfect for a driven and ambitious individual who is dedicated to ensuring outstanding quality and customer satisfaction. You'll need to be self-motivated and comfortable working in a fast-paced and innovative environment. Don't miss out on this split role as a CAD/CAM-engineer, where you'll get to work with the best parts of manufacturing and product development for the next generation of composites production solutions.
As an engineer at Corebon you will be working with
• Improving our machine shop's efficiency and capacity, so we can produce high-quality components faster and better than ever before.
• Reducing manufacturing costs, so we can make our products more accessible to customers across a range of industries.
• Cutting lead times to help us meet tight deadlines and deliver products when our customers need them.
• Designing and developing innovative processing equipment for the composites industry.
• Advanced CAM programming to ensure that our products are manufactured with the right surface finish, precision, and accuracy.
• Developing methods for automating CAM processes, so we can streamline our production and work more efficiently.
• Continuously improving our programs, processes, and procedures to stay ahead of the curve in our industry.
• Reviewing designs and sharing your expertise on design for manufacturing with our design team to create high-quality products.
• Creating detailed CAD models of new products
Requirements
• Master's or bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering
• Experience in product development
• Experience in advanced 3-axis CAM programming
• Fluent in English
Skills
• 3D-surface CAM
• Practical machine shop and fabrication skills
• Product development
• 3D CAD
• Materials knowledge
• Understanding structural behaviour of materials, parts and assemblies
Meritorious
• Solidworks CAD&FEA
• HSMWorks CAM
Additional information:
Are you the person we are looking for, please send us your application as soon as possible. We will interview continuously. If you go further in the process, you will perform a personality test and a logic test. Since Corebon is a company with zero tolerance for alcohol and drugs, you need to perform a health check at our occupational health care, as a final step in the recruitment process. Extracts from criminal records must also be available upon request.
Questions can be directed to HR Manager Jessica Dubré hr@corebon.com
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Corebon AB
(org.nr 556916-4071), http://www.corebon.com Arbetsplats
Corebon Kontakt
Jessica Dubré jessica.dubre@corebon.com 0763107490 Jobbnummer
7764519