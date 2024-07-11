C# Software Engineer - Sweden
2024-07-11
Cloudmore - who are we?
Cloudmore is on a mission to forever change how products and services are sold, bought, and consumed. Simply said - we help B2B companies create, market, sell, and manage their offers online. Being a SaaS company in a scale-up stage, it is your chance to be part of our incredible journey to reaching new heights.
Who are we looking for?
Cloudmore has hubs in Sweden and Northern Ireland, and the main engineering hub is located in Estonia. For this role, we want to hire an engineer working remotely from Sweden. As a considerable part of engineering is already distributed, you will be fully empowered to do your work from day one.
Requirements:
Fluent written and spoken English
Great understanding of our technical stack
Why Cloudmore?
Cloudmore has a lot to offer to engineers! You will improve your analytical skills by implementing complex business logic. The platform is ever-evolving but manageable, so there is a lot of room for architecting new systems and solutions.
We are always looking for ways to improve, so we are constantly working on adopting new methodologies, looking for better ways to organize our work, and have dedicated time for learning and working on initiatives you feel are important.
We have friendly teams, and you will have the support of your technical lead and Architecture Guild who will guide you. Also, Quality Assurance and DevOps engineers are helping with various aspects of your work.
As a remote cloudmorian you will get a computer and budget to buy necessities.
What you will be doing?
We have several teams, both busy maintaining and developing the existing platform as well as introducing brand-new services to replace legacy pathways or new functionality.
Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain features within the existing services.
Write clean, efficient, and well-tested code to deliver high-quality software.
Collaborate with team members to understand requirements and design solutions.
Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues.
Contribute to the documentation and knowledge sharing within the team.
Technical competency:
Familiarity with SOLID principles and clean code practices.
Understanding of data structures and algorithms.
Understanding of multi-threading, memory footprint, and complexity.
Working knowledge of relational databases and SQL.
Familiar with CI/CD pipelines (GitHub Actions).
Moderate understanding of distributed systems, RESTful APIs, and sync/async communications.
Moderate understanding of Kafka, gRPC, and Redis.
Familiar with ASP.NET WebForms.
What is the hiring process going to look like?
We aim to make our hiring process transparent and short:
Provide accurate details in the application form. Your honesty and motivation are crucial for a successful application.
30-45m: Screening interview with our Head of People.
1h-2h: Technical interview with our Head of Engineering and an engineer.
Onsite meetup at Stockholm with the CTO.
