C++ Developer with CAE experience
2024-11-01
This position is ideal for skilled C++ developerswith experience from CAE and Simulations.
The role
Work with automotive industry software and applications, from product development to customer configuration tools. Responsibilities include development, coding, testing, maintenance and support, all in close cooperation with users. You'll manage or be involved in several applications or systems with significant autonomy.
As an Explipro consultant within application development you will be a part of a team with other developers. You will be involved on site working directly with our automotive customers in their processes and applications. We also want you to have an exchange of knowledge with your Explipro colleagues to strengthen the competence of yourself, the team and Explipro within this area.
About you
• At least afew years of experience in C++- Experience from CAE calculations is needed-Database experience, e.g. Oracle and SQL- Experienced inLinux-English in speaking and writingBenificial competence- Experience from simulations or mechanical product development.- Experience from e.g. Node.js, Python, PHP, Javascript / Angular.- Machine learning is bonus
In the process we will also evaluate your drive and ability tocommunicate in a clear and simple way.
About Explipro
At Explipro, we are more than just a consultancy. We're a collective of problem-solvers, innovators, and thinkers dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology and business. Our core is built around simplicity, helpfulness, and a collaborative spirit. We're committed to our employees' growth, offering extensive career development opportunities and a supportive work environment.
This is an opportunity to join a team that's redefining the IT landscape in Gothenburg and beyond. If you're ready to take your career to the next level and work on projects at the cutting edge of technology,Expliprois the place for you.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-29
Magnus Johansson magnus.johansson@explipro.com +46 (0)76 0017311
