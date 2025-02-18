Business Process Manager
2025-02-18
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Are you passionate about capturing the business requirements and stakeholder needs when implementing new systems, and driving process improvements and managing change to align our local Distribution Centers?
Within our Parts, Distribution & Logistics (PDL) division we're constantly exploring how to elevate our processes, tools, and business practices globally across our DCs. As a key member of the Business Process Manager Team, your mission is to understand global and local requirements, drive process improvements, and pay attention to the end-to-end processes in our system roll-out projects.
Key Responsibilities:
*
Global process management: Identify common and unique parts of the DC supply chain processes, secure updated process documentation, review and align between DCs and ERP process managers. Collect, describe, prioritize and drive process change requests. Introduce new and changed processes to the DCs.
*
Understand the business and translate into IT requirements: Take active part in the fit/gap analysis in the ERP replacement projects, secure that all DC requirements and business stakeholder needs are put into word and follow-up to ensure fit for purpose.
*
ERP replacement projects: Support the DC key-users to define test scenarios, evaluate solutions, drive change, prepare for cut-over and go live, investigate and resolve issues.
*
PDL process improvement projects: Lead initiatives to change and streamline targeted parts of the DC supply chain processes.
*
Community Leadership: Drive the process community within PDL, sharing best practices and impactful use cases across the organization.
This is a global role, based in Lund (SE), Tumba (SE) or Greenwood Indiana (US), with the opportunity to travel internationally to our sites in Asia, the USA, and Europe (~45 travel days per year).
Who You Are
You're a forward-thinking professional with a strong business acumen and a passion for business processes. You thrive on exploring and understanding requirements as a tool to reflect the business operations, map the processes and create tangible benefits for the business. Change, communication, continuous learning and best practice sharing excites you, and you're eager to take lead to improve the PDL business processes.
*
Open Mindset: You're curious and eager to understand business operations and requirements to enhance the business processes.
*
Results-Driven: With your ability to translate business needs into actionable plans, you lead projects that deliver measurable outcomes.
*
Global Navigator: Your experience in international environments enables you to communicate effectively and foster collaboration across diverse teams.
*
Team Player: Your open and informal communication style helps you build strong relationships and contribute to a positive team spirit.
Your Background
*
Experience: Proven track record in managing process improvements and system implementation projects, especially within supply chain processes. Good understanding of the supply chain processes in general, source and production plan processes in particular.
*
Education: A university degree in Engineering, Supply Chain Planning, Business Administration, or related field.
*
Skills: Fluent in English, with familiarity in various Supply Chain process frameworks and project management methodologies, including agile approaches.
What's in It for You?
We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioural traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you may be invited to play the assessment games. Ersättning
