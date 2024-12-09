Business Development Representative
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT REPRESENTATIVE (BDR) - STOCKHOLM
What we do
Valu8 Company Intelligence is a market-leading data technology company. Our product offering provides the Investor and M&A communities with a deal sourcing tool across Europe.
We have a Global client base, our HQ in Stockholm and further offices in London & Gothenburg.
Ethos
Valu8 prides itself on outstanding relationships with our loyal client base of leading Private Equity, M&A Advisory and Corporate players. By working closely with our subscribers, we have developed a next-generation, dynamic platform that gives our users a must-have proposition and significant competitive edge in the market. We are looking for colleagues that want to have a meaningful impact on our business and be instrumental to a very exciting growth journey. This is a unique opportunity to be a part of an expanding team and a successful company relatively early on. You will join our fantastic team with the chance to build a successful commercial career, develop your skills, as well as learn more about our business in B2B sales, data, and the financial markets.
Valu8 is a meritocratic environment and there are genuine opportunities to advance, take further responsibility and grow within the company as we continue to achieve our goals.
The Role:
Due to significant growth in recent years, we are looking to grow our Stockholm-based Sales team with the addition of two BDR.
As a Business Development Representative, you will be responsible for developing our sales funnel and pipeline for the Nordic market, enabling the addition of new Valu8 subscribers. This will be to a mixture of warm and cold prospects across our target client verticals.
Responsibilities:
Outbound sales role for new business/client acquisition aswell as staying connected with our existing users.
You will have responsibility for managing your own time, prospects, and outreach method(s) to ensure quarterly meeting targets are met
Build effective prospect relationships and maintain a healthy pipeline of meetings, always updating our in-house CRM.
Presentation of the Valu8 product or service favorably and in a structured, professional way
Act as a Valu8 brand ambassador with excellent product knowledge and be a part of our continuous feedback cycle internally, ensuring we capture all comments and maintain our responsiveness to market demands
About You:
Experience is a plus, but not essential
We welcome applications from candidates that are keen to build a sales career in an exciting and fast-paced industry
We look for ambition, drive and those not phased by a challenge
An entrepreneurial mindset as we navigate new verticals, client types and expand our offering
Excellent communication and relationship skills with a passion for delivering the best possible service for our customers
Fluent in English (spoken & written)
Benefits:
Competitive package
Uncapped earning opportunities based on performance
Health and wellbeing allowance
A talented and committed team with resources to support your success
Modern and well-located Central-Stockholm office
Hybrid working around core office days
Inclusive environment with an unrivalled personal/family life balance
Application
In this recruitment process we collaborate with Talent&Partner.
We invite candidates for interviews on an ongoing basis, so please do not hesitate to send your application.
