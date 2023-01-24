Business Development Manager

Our client is an American public multinational corporation that develops, manufactures, licenses, and supports a wide range of products and services predominantly related to computing through its various product divisions.
Its most profitable products have come to dominate the commercial office suite market, and the company's operating system, which has achieved near ubiquity in the desktop computer market. The company has also diversified in recent years into the video game industry as well as into the consumer electronics and digital services market.
Business Development Manager PC Accessories
We are looking for an enthusiastic and decisive business development manager who will be responsible for the sales of PC accessories business in Sweden.
In this role you are responsible for achieving the sales targets of this category within the Consumer Sales Organization. Your focus is on developing this product segment within the various sales channels; retail, distribution and the business2business channel. You develop and implement activities with the aim of achieving optimal conversion (up-sell, cross-sell) for the PC accessories. The core tasks include optimizing the Microsoft PC accessories business in retail, expanding the Distribution channel and the underlying resellers & developing a co-selling solution together with the commercial branch of our customer.
Tasks and responsibilities:
• Grow the PC Accessories business and gain market share from our competitors.
• Create and execute sales plans to achieve joint targets in the channels.
• Develop campaigns to promote the expansion of the Distribution channel.
• Build intensive relationship and cooperation with the right stakeholders at all levels at the retailers, the distributors & the internal stakeholders in the organization.
• Be able to make clear sales reporting and business analysis.
As a Business Development Manager, you preferably have:
• A completed HBO education in a commercial direction
• Experience in consumer electronics.
You are:
• An enthusiastic, proactive and ambitious professional.
• A self-starter who can work independently, but also functions well in a team.
• Not micromanaged
In summary, we are looking for:
• 1st experience in Sales / Retail
• Interest in Electronics / consumer Goods
• Self-starter, eager to learn and step into the unknown, can-do attitude
• Analytical, need to understand how to read numbers
• Capacity to make a proposal - add value to the client / business
• Swedish speaker + English
• Required: Driver's license and vehicle
The position is going to be based at our clients' Swedish office in Stockholm.
All applications and CV's must be submitted in English to be taken into consideration. Please e-mail head of recruitment Nordics, stein.dale@venezu.no
for questions regarding the position.
About Venezu: we are a temp and recruitment agency that works exclusively with B2B companies in the ICT industry. We focus on the Nordic market, and we are looking for motivated and skilled candidates that fit the innovative and can-do environment of our customers.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-03
E-post: stein.dale@venezu.no Omfattning
Venezu AB
