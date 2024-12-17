Business Developer
2024-12-17
Company Description
Supply Chain Operations organization with its ~ 800 co-workers connects our customers with IKEA products in a simple, affordable, and sustainable way. We deliver excellent transport and logistic solutions today, tomorrow and over time by optimizing replenishment solutions, defining physical goods flow capacity needs, managing the goods flow, sourcing & developing transport & logistics capacities and leading & securing supply quality.
Do you have a passion for developing business? Do you like handling different types of challenges and topics at the same time with various stakeholders both internal and external in a fast-pacing environment? Then this position might be something for you!
Job Description
In Category Food Logistics Services, we source, procure, and operate cold chain transportation, warehousing and logistics services for IKEA Food. To support our growing business development agenda, we are currently looking for a Business Developer to join our team in Älmhult, Sweden.
As Business Developer you will be responsible to build, manage and develop a high performing base of external service providers, meeting the needs of business and our customers today and in the future. Our wished position is together with our stakeholders we store, handle, and deliver IKEA Food products with an integrated, automated, and world-class supply chain that safely reaches the many people at the right time. With resilience and responsiveness, we deliver to the lowest cost, highest quality and with a positive impact on people and planet.
If you love the idea of joining a new business in Inter-IKEA, you are not afraid to venture in the unknown and are motivated by co-creation and collaboration with a diverse range of stakeholders, then we would love to get to know you!
Your focus will be to:
Have responsibility for the total business of a defined market with several service providers
Continuously develop service providers to secure long term capacity needs and customer availability
Be responsible for minimizing the prices and contributing to lower cost for several service providers
Increase and secure the performance level, fulfilling the IKEA demands
Establish and secure the fulfilment of the agreements
Be business responsible for pre-defined market(s)
Secure co-operation with Supply Partners to optimize results
Take the role as IKEA ambassador when communicating with external parties.
Qualifications
About you
We are looking for you with experience from working with business development. Experience from other parts of the supply chain is valuable as well as a good knowledge and understanding of the logistics industry.
You will work in an international environment and English will be the official language for daily business communication and any other language skills will be a plus point to support the various markets we are taking care.
You have a university degree in Logistics, Economics or business administration or equivalent work experience.
We want you to be business minded, able to analyze the market, challenge cost structure and be comfortable negotiating with stakeholders.
You have good knowledge of the Supply Chain, able to take decisions, find synergies, optimize the network, and spot business opportunities.
You work in midterm perspective to deliver the goals, but also able to conceptualize and build/deliver long term plans.
You will be part of a team and working together to deliver result but also able to work independently.
We place emphasis on your personal skills; to be successful in the role it is very important that your communicative and social skills are excellent.
You also have the ability to create, maintain and develop business relations. In return IKEA offers you a challenging position with great development possibilities.
You will work in an environment where your ideas are heard, where there is an opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people".
IKEA offers down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles.
You are also sharing our values and want to take responsibility for making these values a living reality in our everyday life.
Additional information
We are looking forward to receiving your CV and cover letter in English before the 7th of January 2025, we do not accept applications via email. Please note that many of us will be on vacation during the holidays so we might be a bit slow with answering your emails.
For information about the position, please contact Business Development Manager, Shirley Zhang at Shirley.zhang@inter.ikea.com
For information about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Recruiter Samuel Karlsson at Samuel.karlsson@inter.ikea.com
