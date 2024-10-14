Business Controller to H&M Assortment
Job Description
H&M Assortment is where we design and develop our fashion collections for a wide variety of customers all over the world. At Assortment you will be a part of a mixed team consisting of designers, pattern makers, product developers and planners, all working together to create the best customer offer while at the same time influencing H&M on a global scale. Sounds like fun? It is!
We aim to become industry leaders in creating irresistible products & assortment and are building a fast-moving & creative organization that is centered around the product. We want to build a trusted fashion brand and democratize sustainable fashion.
As a Business Controller, you will play a key role in generating sustainable sales growth and profitability for your area of responsibility both short- and long term. Through surrounding analyses and fashion forecast, this role will enable a current and commercial assortment. Together with your team, you will lead the development of our global assortment by generating growth, profitability, and customer value to optimize each region and ensure a locally relevant assortment.
Key Responsibilities:
Optimize sustainable sales growth and profitability with the right quantity, the right timing, at the right place and at the best price.
Take business-minded decisions and implement actions based on commercial analyses on sales, customer behaviour, and market trends.
Take informal leadership responsibility, communicate insights in a clear, inspiring, and simple way. Mentor and lead your team towards our purpose and set goals.
Participate in defining vision, strategy, goals and timeline together with the team leader.
Support the team with buying follow-up securing the right assortment mix and volumes.
Perform ongoing sales analysis and identify future potential and ris.
Take responsibility for the controlling and secure the balance between top-down vs. bottom-up perspective.
Qualifications
To be successful in the role as Business Controller, we believe you have a natural curious mindset and at work you are constantly looking for possibilities to develop new growth and more efficient ways of working. You enjoy working strategically with developing our business as well as working hands on analysing numbers. You see patterns in our data, and you act and communicate with impact. We believe that you are a communicative and engaging team player. You are self-motivated to drive goals and thrive in an entrepreneurial setting.
What you need to succeed:
A degree in business, engineering or equivalent area
Relevant experience within business controlling, planning, merchandising, or similar is highly meritorious.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to turn your analysis into actions.
Leadership ability and a strategic mindset.
Salesmanship and the ability to identify what our customers want.
Experience within e-commerce is meritorious.
Great communication skills.
Fluent in English, both written and verbally.
Additional information
This is a fulltime permanent position based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden reporting to Assortment Controllers. You don't have to live in Sweden already, we welcome applications from all parts of the world and offer relocation support if needed.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page. Since this is an open application, we are not recruiting for a specific role or department. Instead, we are looking to connect with you to find out if there are any roles that are opening in the near future that may suit your profile.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here Så ansöker du
