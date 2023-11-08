Business Controller to Communications
Scania CV AB / Controllerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla controllerjobb i Södertälje
2023-11-08
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
The objective for the Finance and Business Control function, KC, is to support and enable profitable and cost-efficient business activities that deliver customer value within Sales and Marketing (S&M). The department is responsible for navigate through performance and follow-up S&M's global activities/business areas in order to support operations.
As one of our current controllers within Central Controlling (KCX) is leaving for other challenges, we are now looking for a business oriented person with a solid financial background to take over the controlling of Communications and Presales and Sales readiness.
The communication mission at Scania is to; communicate Scania's leading role at the
right time through the most effective channel; to develop, strengthen and protect the
Scania brand; to support sales of current portfolio, new market launches offers, and future business; as well as to drive employee engagement and support leaders. The organization include the areas Sustainability, Public Affairs, Corporate Communications, Marketing Communications, Brand Communications, Creative and Content production, Event- and showroom execution as well as Communications Development.
Presales and Sales Readiness is working with digital service development and are an enabler for Scania to become an sustainable transport solutions provider, The organisation are purely data driven and are working in an agile environment with OKRs as method to follow performance.
Main areas of responsibility
• Drive performance management to business owners to get them to understand how decided activities effect profitability, both long and short term
• Part of Management team for Communication and KJ
• Responsible for reporting and analyses within book closing, forecasts and long term road map
• Continuously establish and implement The Scania way principles in our way of working, together with the rest of the team
Finance and business control (KC) consist of controller teams supporting the different business areas and you will have a great opportunity to learn and share knowledge in an environment where we support each other in our strive for better result. You will report to Head of Central Controlling (KCX) and be part of a team consisting of both controllers and business developers.
Who are you?
We are looking for an person with a controller background and ability to support and influence an organisation towards performance. You have the skills to convert needs into goals and deliveries for both yourself and surrounding interfaces. We believe that you are business-minded, see the main results and convert that into pedagogic communication material. In order to reach out you need to have good communication skills and be a natural leader in the organization.
Most probably you have a work experience from controlling and/or Business development, and are now ready to take the next step in your career into a more strategic position. You have an MSc in Economics and Business Administration and/or MSc in Industrial engineering. You are fluent in English, both spoken and written.
The position enjoys many contacts in the Scania organisation within different disciplines and is placed in Södertälje.
We look forward to receiving your application and will carry out interviews on an ongoing basis.
For more information, contact
Carl-Johan Gremberg, Head of Central Controlling, +46 8 553 860 53
Camilla Dewoon, Executive VP Communications and Sustainability, +46 8 553 823 15 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-29 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8249982