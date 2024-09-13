Business Controller for Scania Procurement
2024-09-13
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and Power Solutions to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Scania Procurement is responsible for purchasing of products and services for all of Scania's units in the world, with the Head office located in Södertälje.
Are you a driven, curious, and ambitious finance professional looking to take the next step in your career? Do you want to join a dynamic and diverse team dedicated to shaping the future of our business? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
We are seeking a Business Controller to become an integral part of our Procurement department, working at the intersection of finance and operations. This role offers the unique chance to contribute strategically, working within the department's management team while also collaborating with the broader Procurement Controller team (SZB).
As a Business Controller, you'll report to the Group Manager of Business Control and have a dotted line to the Procurement Department Manager You will also work in cross-functional processes and have a wide network with other finance departments at Scania and within Traton.
This Role Is Unique
One of the most exciting challenges in finance at Scania right now is the transition towards automated, AI-driven working methods, utilizing tools like RPA and PowerBI. As we streamline processes and systems, this shift will allow our team to focus more on strategic business support and proactive decision-making.
The current Business Controlling team consists of 7 highly skilled individuals, with diverse backgrounds and a shared commitment to excellence. We are result-driven, with a focus on achieving both short- and long-term goals, while fostering a strong team spirit and enjoying the work we do.
Key Responsibilities:
Provide financial oversight, guidance, and support to the Procurement department.
Actively contribute to the Procurement department's management team.
Collaborate closely with our partners within TRATON, MAN, Navistar, and VW Truck & Bus.
Manage budgeting, forecasting, and financial performance follow-ups.
Lead and participate in various finance and cross-functional projects.
Continuously develop and innovate within the Business Control function.
Handle ad-hoc tasks to support departmental and organizational goals.
What We Are Looking For:
A Master's degree in Business Administration or Industrial Engineering (Industrial Finance).
At least 3 years of experience in Controlling.
Strong communication skills and be a part of driving the business towards set targets..
Ability to navigate both the details and the broader business picture, with good data handling and analytical skills.
Experience working in fast-paced, dynamic environments, with a proven ability to meet deadlines and deliver results.
Confident and solution-oriented approach, with the ability to take initiative and lead within the management team.
Fluency in spoken and written English is essential for this international role.
This is an opportunity to be a key player in a high-performing team and help drive the financial strategy of a major department at Scania. If you're ready for a role that challenges, engages, and rewards your skills and ambition, we want to hear from you!
For further information contact:
Recruiting manager: Martin Demirdag, Group Manager Business Control, tel. 08-553 859 58
Application:
Apply via our website: www.scania.com/jobb
no later than September 30th. Jobid 20230768
The application must contain a personal letter, CV and grade copies. A background check might be conducted for the position. Interviews will be conducted a long this time period.
Join us in shaping the future of Procurement at Scania. Apply today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8899220