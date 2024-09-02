Business Controller
2024-09-02
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Finance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by developing and providing a wide range of expert services from financial planning to accounting, business controlling, M&As, financial reporting and investor relations. With Volvo Group Finance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you a Business Controller with passion for digitalization in the field of Finance? Then you might be the person we are looking for.
We are a team of eight Business Controllers working primarily with Volvo Group HQ functions, Group P&C incl. VGU and People Services. We consolidate and analyse actuals and estimate and keep together the total financial picture for all Group and Other Functions.
As Business Controller in the Group Function Business Control team, you belong to the Group Finance organization and as such get a good overview of the Volvo Group. You will, except for being business controller for selected organizations, have a key role in managing the finance tools and master data and consequently be a key player for the efficiency of the full team.
We are looking for a person that always strive for finding efficient solutions and ways of working for the users and consumers of financial information. You operate in a global context and interact with a variety of functions and professions in a way that gain confidence and respect. You possess strong interpersonal skills/abilities and network effectively to build relationships across functional and geographical areas.
Main activities and responsibilities
* Coordinate the Volvo Group closing and estimate reporting for the segment covering the Group Functions and Other, to safeguard quality and timeliness
* Working closely with the technical side to maintain and develop our digital tools to drive efficiency and continues improvement
* Business Controller for selected Group Functions
* Support decision-making in providing relevant and thorough financial analysis and insights
Critical competencies for the position:
* University degree and/or a MBA in relevant field(s) with some years of professional experience from relevant financial positions
* Experience from digital tools and a genuine interest in driving the digitalization and automation
* Excellent communication & presentation skills with ability to communicate the full picture and what's behind the financial figures
* Cooperate easily with various stakeholders and navigate within a multi-cultural environment
* Strong personal drive as well as interpersonal and networking skills
* Structured, business- and result oriented
* Fluently in business English, spoken and written
An open and positive attitude with ability to create an inspiring and motivating climate
Demonstrate Volvo Group core values in an excellent way and have strong personal integrity and credibility
Selection and interviews will be performed continuously so please submit your application as soon as possible. Last application date is September 18.
If you are curious and would like to know some more about the position, please feel free to contact:
Anneli Berndtsson, Head of Group Functions Business Control, anneli.berndtsson@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-18
Volvo Group
Kristina Dahm Ahlén +46 765537983
