Business Controller
2025-02-03
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
This role has two key focus areas: one requiring an analytical mindset and skills, and the other focusing on digital competence and interest. Your key responsibilities include:
* Supporting and developing GTT's contribution to R&D allocation, including reporting and analysis to Truck Brands in monthly closing and estimates.
* Driving the Business Control Digitalization journey, where Power BI and other business intelligence tools are critical.
* Analyzing large datasets and improving financial reporting methods to enhance decision-making.
* Collaborating with engineering and product planning teams to ensure financial insights drive strategic decisions.
Performing recurring controlling tasks such as forecasting, expense follow-ups, and continuous improvement of methods and tools.
Your Future Team
You will be part of the Controlling & Product Finance team within Volvo Group Trucks Technology. The Central Business Control function is responsible for common activities in areas such as estimates, monthly financial follow-ups, R&D portfolio management, and investments. Additionally, we focus on enhancing financial tools and processes used in our daily operations. We are a global team of approximately 12 controllers located in Gothenburg, Lyon, Greensboro, Curitiba, and Bangalore. Our team spirit is built on collaboration, trust, and continuous development, where we encourage each other to challenge the status quo and drive improvements.
Who are you?
Are you a forward-thinking individual with a passion for finance and digitalization? As a member of the Central Business Control team, you will balance regular controlling tasks, such as forecasting and monthly follow-ups, with a strong focus on continuous improvement of our financial methods and tools. We are actively advancing the digitalization of controlling, and you will play a key role in this transformation.
We are looking for someone who:
* Holds at least a Bachelor's degree, preferably a Master's degree, in a relevant field.
* Has at least 3 years of experience in controlling or a related field.
* Possesses strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret and visualize large data sets.
* Is tech-savvy and highly skilled in Microsoft Office and Power BI.
* Can effectively communicate financial insights to non-financial stakeholders, particularly within engineering and product development teams.
* Is flexible and adaptable, capable of handling both strategic and operational tasks.
Is fluent in English and based in Gothenburg
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
An exciting and global work environment with experienced colleagues, which will give you valuable experience for future development within Volvo Group. We recognize the importance of valuing diversity as a key to our current and future business success. You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. Teamwork, energy, passion and respect for the individual are key values for us. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
Ready for the next move?
For more information, feel free to reach out to Michael Larsson, Director Central Business Control, at Michael.larsson@volvo.com
.
The last application date is February 24th.
We look forward to your application!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
