Business Controller
2024-07-28
Introduction
Scania Credit (SCA), a captive Financial Services entity, provides end customer financing and insurance solutions at Middle East, West African and Central Asia markets. In addition, SCA 's factoring solution offers extended payment terms to non-captive dealers, supporting sales of Scania products and services, globally.
The Head Office and Market Support centre of SCA is based in Södertälje, supporting the local markets with governance, management, strategical development, credit risk function, contract administration and IT systems. Currently we are in total 50 employees, whereof 30 in Södertälje, managing a portfolio of about 250 MEUR of assets at 10+ markets.
Job description
Our business controller is leaving for a new assignment within Financial Services and we are now looking for a replacement.
As Business Controller you will be part of the Finance department with 5 employees in Södertälje. You will monitor the company's financial position and provide the financial perspective to influence attitudes and behaviour within the organisation as well as actively support the management by providing relevant financial information and analysis. You will be responsible for the monthly closings that you will conduct together with the rest of finance team as well as prepare budget, forecasts and 5-year plans. In this role you will also be responsible for driving digitalization initiatives within the finance organization including both setting up and maintaining BI reports as well as identify process improvements and implement new ways of working.
Responsibilities
Performance control, containing monthly analysis and follow up of performance and forecasts
Responsibility for the monthly group reporting together with the finance team
Prepare and follow-up of budget and 5-year plan
Preparations before board -, regional-, and management team meetings and monthly follow ups.
Be the expert in group reporting matters and support and train the organisation in reporting guidelines and related processes
Drive digitalization initiatives within the finance department and implement/maintain Power BI reports within the area of responsibility
Work actively to improve controlling processes and develop the system for business, planning and internal control.
Participate in preparations of business cases for new markets and products.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with a degree in finance or business with a few years' of relevant practical experience of financial reporting and controlling or business controlling, interested in financial business and with a good understanding of financial analisys.
We believe you are an analytical and structured person, service minded and solution oriented. In order to thrive in this role you must have the ability to work independently and shift between details and seeing the bigger picture. You need to have good communication skills since the position will expose you to both internal and external contacts. Proficiency in English, Excel and PowerPoint is essential and experience of HFM and Power BI is considered as an additional merit.
You are motivated by challenges which include operations in growing markets and are not afraid of continuously changing and new circumstances to which you will need to adapt.
We offer
We offer you the possibility to be part of an international and dynamic organization where you will play a central role with a wide network towards all different areas of the company. With the right mindset this position provides an excellent opportunity to develop within the organization and Financial Services.
Scania Financial Services (SFS) is serving Scania customers, dealers and distributors in 66 markets through 22 business units (BU's) by offering competitive and innovative financing and insurance solutions. Over 1200 dedicated professionals manage a portfolio consisting of more than 198.000 finance contracts representing over 150bn SEK of assets. Furthermore SFS has built up an insurance portfolio of around 108.000 contracts.
The role is a great opportunity to work in a dynamic and international environment with interesting projects. If you like new challenges and think about future growth within Scania Financial Services you are the one we are looking for!
