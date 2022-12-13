Business Analyst with tax experience
2022-12-13
If you are intresested in taxation, have experience within regulatory process and legal competences and want to be part of a challenger in the Swedish bank market, this is the company for you. If you also have a can-do attitude and thrive in taking ownership. Great, please keep reading!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a challenger on the Swedish market, Dansket Bank is characterized by an entrepreneurial and innovative mind set. We are looking for employees who seek for development, of both themselves and our organization. If you wish to develop both personally and professionally, we offer you a high level of responsibility, as well as an inspiring team and committed managers who encourage you to grow. We offer you an inclusive work environment where you will contribute to our achievement, today and in the future.
We are looking for one employee who is eager to work in a close collaboration with other team members across the Nordics and Lithuania in order to deliver high and efficient quality work. We offer you an open environment with collaboration and skills in focus.
"Being our team member, you will play an essential role in increasing customer satisfaction across the bank branches in Scandinavia and Europe. Our team is located across the Nordic countries " -Team Leader.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work task includes investigating current Danske Bank products/setup and reporting of those. keeping up with changes in legislation and applying the changes in the reporting. Advise the business on tax reporting questions in regards to new products or remediation projects.
You will work with multiple departments and make requirements, advise and coordinate between department and business areas. It gives you a great opportunity to learn how a bank works from back office to front office. You will also interact with the Swedish Tax Agency and be part of representing Danske Bank in the Swedish Bank association.
Danske Bank has departments in all of the Nordic countries, Lithuania and India which gives a very international work environment.
• You will be responsible for national customer taxation reporting, and other areas FATCA/CRS and MDR
• You will have dialogue with the local authorities and our IT department ensuring that the bank is compliant
• You will coordinate and control improvement projects and tasks between IT and the operational units
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We imagine that you have:
• Experience with in the field of taxation. Preferably with a background within tax authorities, consultancy company or Financial sector
• Relevant education
• An interest in technical aspects
• Full Swedish and English proficiency in writing, speaking and understanding is required
• Upper-intermediate Microsoft Office skills
• Experience with project management or as a process consultant is an advantage
In this process we will put a strong focus on your behaviour. To succeed in this role we belive that you have:
• An analytic and structured approach and you can work both on your own and together with others
• A strong communication and being capable of adapting the communication to different stakeholders internally and externally.
• A self-driven personality and a can-do attitud
It is important that you are ready to take ownership and self-motivated. Your personality is self-driven and with can-do attitude, you are keen to contribute to a positive and engaging working environment, where focus on specialist knowledge and change capabilities goes hand in hand.
Information
• Start - Preferably start of januari
• Extent - 100%
• Placement - Central Stockholm
