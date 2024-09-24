Business Analyst, IT | Göteborg

We are seeking a highly skilled and detail-oriented Business Analyst with a proven track record of success in driving data-driven decision!
You will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between business needs and IT solutions, ensuring that our clients achieve their strategic objectives through effective data analytics. You will closely collaborate closely with different stakeholders, analyzing their needs and processes. Translating these insights into clear functional specifications and adeptly communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders. You will work on a variety of client assignments, including different industries, that are typically 1-2 years in length.
Your technical bakgrund
Master's/Bachelor's degree in computer science, information technologyor related field
You have several years of experience as business analyst and proficiency in requirement gathering techniques, process modeling, requirements management
Goodcommand of written and spoken English and Swedish, professionally
It is a plus if you have experiencewith data modelling, preferable with Power BI.
Your personal characteristicsBeing a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of workingandyour capability to build strongrelationships with customers and colleagues,while keeping track of the target picture. You staycurrent with industry trends andemerging technologiesand are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainabilityWe provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have acollective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences.Our commitment is to give you greatconditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We takepride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
Learn more about us atwww.togethertech.com.
For questions regarding the position, please contact Business Unit Manager Annika von Hofsten, on +46763 40 15 12. Ersättning
