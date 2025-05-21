Business Analyst
2025-05-21
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our dynamic team as a Business Analyst, specializing in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), where you'll play a key role in shaping how our products and data evolve from concept to retirement. You will work in projects with cross-functional teams to analyze business needs, optimize processes, and implement innovative PLM solutions that boost efficiency and product quality. If you're passionate about driving impactful changes and supporting strategic decisions across the entire product journey, we'd love to hear from you!
How You'll Make an Impact
* Collaborate with and lead cross-functional teams to gather and analyze business requirements for PLM initiatives.
* Map and optimize product lifecycle processes to improve efficiency and data accuracy.
* Support the implementation, continuous improvement, and provide end-user education of PLM systems and tools.
* Provide actionable insights and recommendations to enhance product quality and support strategic business decisions.
What You Bring
* Engineering degree or equivalent experience.
* Experience with Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) systems and processes
* Excellent communication skills and a customer-focused approach.
* Proficiency in Swedish and English (English only as a minimum)
* Aptitude for training and supporting end users.
* Ability to translate business needs into technical requirements.
About the Team
Engineering Systems at Siemens Energy Sweden serves as a vital link between end users and IT development teams, ensuring that our engineering systems can deliver maximum value to the business. The department is organized into six teams of business analysts and business support experts. This role will be in our future PLM team.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
not later than 2025-...
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-08
Siemens Energy AB
