Business Analyst
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla datajobb i Sundbyberg
2023-10-02
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Knivsta
eller i hela Sverige
Interested in Working with the Future of Document Management ?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Work on group level in an interesting industry and really make difference
• Be the spider in the web with new relations to many parts of the company
• Get experience from new technologies, platforms and tools and be a frontrunner in the bank
• Learn and develop into new areas with new services evolving giving new career opportunities
What is needed in this role:
In the BA (Business Analyst) role, you are responsible for analysis which is the ground for out deliveries or services
• You are responsible for gathering information, legal facts, input from different areas of the bank, to investigate, simplify, explain, and document this knowledge which we will transmit to stakeholders and users
• You are comfortable developing Rule documents, Guidelines or Routines to make us work with document management in a coherent and compliant way throughout the bank group wide
• You are familiar in the Privacy/GDPR/Compliance area and understand how to sort out what's really important and do-able, to simplify and breaking complex information down to understandable pieces or tools.
• You have analytical skills and proven experience of taking informed decisions to secure that we do the right things in the right order and to the right extend.
• You are an experienced and trained Agile professional, very familiar with the regular BA routines and ready for the next step in a group wide role where we need to navigate in unclear waters and find solutions along the way.
• You have experience of the Document Management domain and preferrable O365 and you are comfortable in
• Education: Academic degree in engineering, finance, legal, business admin. or other relevant area.
• Required language, Fluent in English and Swedish or Estonian or Latvian or Lithuanian
As our new BA You are able to:
• See the vision, start walking in the right direction and strive to a goal without not yet having all answers
• Build and maintain good relationships, drive fruitful discussions with counterparties to reach consensus
• Communicate the team vision/goal to counterparties in the bank to get their support on our journey
• Communicate well with social and humble competence (listen, ask questions, build trust)
• Find the balance between detailed requirement, relevant regulatory demands, governance aspects and "whats do-able" i.e. the ability for the team to deliver and thereby succeed.
• Be structured, systematic with interest in details BUT pragmatic, realistic, solution minded and delivery-centric
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
an exciting /challenging journey with a clear mission. In this new team we encourage drive, initiative and new ideas. We make a difference and are enthusiastic about what we do" Christian, your future manager
We are a "Value Stream" (aka Value Delivery Engine) with group wide responsibility for e.g. Document Management (Structure & Governance). Our team responsibility is to secure that the bank has a relevant Document Management Directive and that it gets implemented swiftly and jointly with other units in the bank to enable everyone to handle and store document in a proper way.
• Where should we store what type of documents for how long for whom etc to be efficient across the bank and thorough out the document lifecycle
• What tools (e.g. within O365) and containers could/should we use to make our work more easy and compliant. (We don't handle the documents ourselves, but rater set the structure and governance for how we group wide should work with documents)
We area a hybrid team with both Business-related task like defining/owning the Document Directive but also with more IT related responsibility where we evaluate, procure/source and maintain solutions when needed e.g. for certain contract storing. We then need to analyze needs, propose solutions incl POC/Pilot, coordinate sourcing/development activities and align with service providers/vendors as well as other internal teams." : Christian Daveby, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.10.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Christian Daveby, +46 70 264 5078
SACO: Henrik
Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke
Skoglund +468 5859 0288
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Christian Daveby christian.daveby@swedbank.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8157187