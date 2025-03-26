Business Analyst - Requirements and test manager
2025-03-26
Business Analyst - Requirements and Test Manager
Main tasks
To produce and document requirements for InLane together with relevant stakeholders.
Work in close collaboration with developers and other people within the project to ensure that developed requirements are realizable at a reasonable cost.
Ensure that developed requirements maintain a sufficiently high level of quality, which implies that it should be possible to start the implementation based on these.
Participate in tests (functional, regression and system tests) by creating test cases as well as performing verifications and logging test results.
Participate actively in acceptance tests with relevant stakeholders.
Participate in daily stand-up meetings together with other project members.
Participate in sprint planning with other project members.
Production of user documentation and possibly also training material and possibly carrying out training courses.
The work will be done in close collaboration with other business analysts, developers and testers.
Skills
We are assuming that the applicant has the following competencies and areas of experience to be able to perform the work in question:
Experience as business analyst for IT systems.
Experience from software testing and quality verification.
Experiences in producing and managing test cases and test plans.
Is accurate and has a genuine interest in requirements as well as in quality assurance.
Good understanding of software development and its related activities.
Accustomed to working independently and taking own initiative to ensure that progress is made in accordance with set time schedules.
Well-developed communication skills and finds it easy to collaborate.
Be able to express oneself well orally and in writing in Swedish as the work will also include the production of user documentation and possibly training of new users of the system.
Experience of Document Management systems is meritorious.
Experience of agile working methods is advantageous, as the project works SCRUM-based to some extent.
Experience of Azure DevOps or similar requirements/test case/issue reporting tools is desirable.
Familiar with Word and Excel
Assignment scope
The assignment consists of working within the BADA project with requirements management, testing and to a certain extent also producing user documentation.
Surely this sounds like an exciting mission?
Apply today and we'll tell you more. We need an application including a CV that matches our client's wishes. Selection and interviews take place continuously, so do not wait with your application as we need to supplement with more information and the tender period is short.
