BST Grid Integration Portfolio Application Manager
2024-07-23
As Portfolio Application Manager, you will be a strategic leader within our Application Service Delivery team. You will oversee a diverse, multinational team of Application Managers and specialists, driving the development, implementation, and execution of application solutions that meet the evolving needs of our business and support functions. This role involves close collaboration with business partners, stakeholders, and IT teams to ensure optimal application performance, alignment with strategic goals, and continuous improvement of operational efficiency.
Responsibilities
Strategic Leadership: Translate strategic business objectives into actionable operational initiatives for application solutions. Collaborate with various Business Stakeholders and 3rd party suppliers to define application roadmaps and priorities.
Application Portfolio Management: Develop and manage the regional application portfolio, encompassing service delivery, license management, support, and performance reporting. Gather and analyze business demands for new or enhanced application services.
Operational Excellence: Lead and empower a distributed team of Application Managers and specialists to achieve high levels of operational excellence. Prioritize tasks and manage global, regional, and local requirements effectively, aligning with global targets and strategy.
Compliance and Governance: Maintain strict adherence to local laws, regulations, and IT controls concerning application services and licensing. Partner with HR to ensure the team is adequately staffed and skilled.
Your background
Proven track record of leading and managing diverse, multinational teams.
Extensive experience in application development, implementation, and support.
Strong understanding of IT service management principles (ITIL or equivalent).
Demonstrated ability to translate strategic objectives into operational plans.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with stakeholders at all levels.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to identify and resolve complex issues.
Proven leadership skills to motivate and guide a high-performing team.
Understanding of local laws, regulations, in relevant regions.
Fluency in English and Swedish.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
