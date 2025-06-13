Boat Builder
2025-06-13
Want to help shape the future of waterborne transport and be part of a world-class team?
At Candela, we design and build electric hydrofoil boats and ferries with performance previously unheard of in the industry. Our mission is to accelerate the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans.
The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation-the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry in operation, serving commuters in Stockholm and soon expanding to several other countries. By combining lightweight carbon fiber hulls, sensors, computers, and advanced submerged hydrofoils, our vessels fly above the water, delivering unmatched efficiency compared to conventional diesel ferries.
And you can be part of that journey as well, because we are now looking for a Boat builders to support Candela's growth ambitions!
Core responsibilities:
Working hands-on on building boats - mounting of hardware on the walls, trimming, laminating, assembling and finishing composite parts
Choosing the appropriate composite materials (fibers, resins, adhesives) based on the project requirements
Maintain equipment, molds, and tools
Inspect components to ensure they meet specifications and delivery targets
Document your work according to company guidelines
Follow safety rules and regulations working with personal protective equipment given by the company
Work in an international environment - our corporate language is English (including production)
Who are you?
You have experience from hands-on/practical work either from a production site or a workshop where the focus has been on finish and precision. You have the ability to learn fast and a willingness to be part of a diverse team with high working pace and short decision paths. You are also comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with chemicals involved in the process and used to or willing to use all necessary PPE.
To be successful in the role:
Experience in production environments or similar hands-on work
Experience working safely with power tools and maintaining them
Ability to work according to the drawings/blueprints and instructions
Attention to detail and high-quality standards
To be physically allowed to work in an environment where you are exposed to dust particles and chemicals while using proper PPE
To be able to stand for extended periods and work hands-on as well as working within tight spaces
Be able to communicate in English as it is required in your daily work
It is a bonus if you have:
Experience from working in the boating industry
Experience of workshop tools such as trimming tools and saws
Experience with cranes
Experience from environments that handles chemicals, using PPE while working
Join a stellar team
By bringing together some of the world's brightest researchers and engineers, we are pushing the boundaries of marine transportation. We take great pride in building engagement within our teams. Our internal motto is "with a revolutionary spirit and kindness", which translates into an open and honest work environment.
But apart from work, we also like to have fun at Candela! We make working in Candela fun through regular social events and wellness activities. At the same time, you also get to be part of shaping the future of sustainable society by contributing to the development of next-generation waterborne transportation.
Start date: mid August 2025
Scope: Full-time
Location: At our production facility in Rotebro, Sollentuna.
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Application
The selection and interview process is ongoing, so don't hesitate to send in your application. The recruitment process is held in English so we kindly ask you to send in your application in English as well. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR.
Information: As a part of our standard recruitment process, all final candidates undergo a background check. It's done to enhance awareness about our future employees and ensure a safe working environment for our staff. This background check is mandatory and constitutes the final step of the recruitment process. We use an external partner. When we activate the background check you will receive more information. The background check is based on public information and conducted with your consent.
We welcome the opportunity to meet you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Candela Technology AB
https://candela.com/
Rotevägen 2 (visa karta
)
192 78 SOLLENTUNA
9388278