BI Developer
2024-11-06
We are looking for a BI Developer to join our Global Data, Business Intelligence and Analytics department in Molndal. The role is part of the team that is responsible for the development and implementation of global data and BI tools.
Why us you may ask?
You will be part of a global and cross functional setting where you will never stop learning. As our tech expert you will be working with the latest technology and platforms together with our data architects, data engineers and project managers to define and deliver the best solutions. In this role you work close to the business and will be expected to keep abreast of advancements in the BI Tools landscape. We have a high pace in everything that we do, and we take pride in our deliveries. We also love having fun at work and on Wednesdays we set the table for a Swedish fika. Team spirit is important for us!
Does this sound like the perfect challenge for you, then come join us!
This role provides 2nd Line support for BI Solutions, BI Platforms and Data Loading when required. We work in scrum team dedicated for finance and our corporate business function to be able to work close to them and support their business processes.
Responsibilities
What Will You Do?
Development of BI Solutions delivered through Power BI.
Education and training of internal users on BI Solutions.
Technical user support and updating user documentation.
Participant in the data modelling process for BI deliverables.
Participant in the delivery of a new BI self-service strategy and roll out to the different global functions.
Leading part in design and development of new BI solutions primarily using Power BI.
Evaluation and improvement of existing BI solutions and applications.
Technical Implementation of BI Solution within assigned projects.
Sizing of Work Items within assigned projects.
Additional responsibilities as assigned.
Background & Qualifications
Minimum 5 years of relevant work experience.
Extensive experience working in a BI environment preferably using Microsoft BI components.
English language - proficiency in verbal and written communication.
Who you are?
You have a pro-active mindset and an ease to build collaborative relationships with team members and stakeholders. Strong communication skills will be key as you will need to communicate clearly with both technical and non-technical users. To succeed in the role, you will need strong analytical skills as well strong presentation skills.
We will review applications continuously so please send in your application as soon as possible.
