Battery Safety Manager
2023-05-28
We're determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. Volvo Group is in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions. Electromobility is a growing organization in place to shape the future. As part of the Electromobility team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by developing our next-gen battery technology. Are you passionate about safety and want to drive the acceleration of Volvo Groups' best-in class Energy Storage Systems? Then this is your chance.
This is us, your new colleagues...
We belong to the Energy Storage System section, part of Volvo Groups' electromobility division. We develop and lead the Energy storage system product portfolio for Volvo Group globally.
At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the Energy Storage System, from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase including the quality management of all our products.
What will you do?
You will be part of our development as we bring the next-generation batteries to market. As our Battery Safety Manager, you will be our expert in Battery Safety. In this role you need to build a strong network, to communicate and balance stakeholder needs. You will lead the work of our safety strategy and continuously improving and updating the safety roadmap within Energy storage systems. You will be responsible to define the requirements and secure that system design have the right requirements during the development. Be part of decisions on requirement deviations and support project teams on difficult project decisions. You will support projects with recommendation to the management.
You will be part of building up a small team of Safety engineers that you will lead and guide. Prospering knowledge sharing across the organization. Such as define educational content and execute safety training within Volvo Group.
Some of the tasks included are safety assessment of products, participating in safety committees, be leading standard and legislation discussions/reviews related to safety and take part in FMEA evaluations.
WHO ARE YOU?
You are a senior expert in safety of electrical and electronic components including batteries for the automotive industry. We believe that to be successful in this position you need to have an analytic mindset with the ability to generate ideas and have a can-do attitude. We also believe that you have a strong drive to meet customer expectations, the ability to initiate change and decide on facts. You are also well organized and structured with the ability to drive things to completion, actively striving to spread your knowledge and expertise to others.
You also have:
Min 5 years' experience of safety in electric drivelines. Min. 2 years' experience of battery technologies/systems. As well as a wide understanding of the electrical, mechanical, safety and functional building blocks.
Experience in defining requirements and balancing requirements between stakeholders and technical solution.
MSc in Electrical & Electronics, Mechatronic, Physics or similar.
Fluent in English, both written and verbal
Meritorious:
Knowledge in Volvo Group Development processes
Have a technical lead profile. Experience in working as a Project Manager, Component owner or similar.
Commercial vehicle knowhow
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact me!
I will gladly give you more information about the position and how we can team up to electrify tomorrow!
Eugenia Vranjancu, Senior Talent Agent, Energy Storage Systems/ Electromobility
