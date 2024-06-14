Battery Performance Engineer
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an Battery Performance Engineer to join our Stockholm team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Interact with internal and external cell development team, to provide long term input for requirements and prioritization about different cell properties.
Evaluate different chemistries to determine what type of cell that is useful for different applications
Optimize cell usage to match safety, performance and lifetime according to market demands
Analyze cell, module and battery data to guide the system team how to use the cells
Collaborate with all teams from manufacturing to production and aftermarket to support with cell evaluation and handling in normal and abuse situations
Responsible to setup processes to track cell requirements towards collaborative teams
Keep updated on the latest findings in the battery industry from chemistry and cell integration perspective
Mentor and guide junior engineers within the team
We believe that you have:
PhD in Electrochemistry, Materials Science, Chemical Engineering, or a related field
Extensive experience with battery cell design, electrochemical testing, and materials characterization.
Experience with battery cell manufacturing processes and quality control methodologies
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Strong communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to present complex data clearly
Experience with product development process
Understanding of battery systems characteristics
Competence to judge safety usage of battery cells and systems
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work in an international environment
