Baseband Developer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Lund
2025-08-12
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
Are you our next curious software professional to build our Baseband Software for 5G and 6G?
About this opportunity:
When joining Ericsson, you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology and you will have an opportunity to work with different teams to build networks and learn more about different technical domains. This is a place where you are welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team.
Together with your team, you will be responsible for new functionality - from feature systemization to customer acceptance as well as maintenance of current products. The team systemize, design and test the software and take joint responsibility for all team tasks.
What you will do:
Your focus will be in the Baseband SW - which is a vital part in our current market leading 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) solution. We are looking for people to expand our teams, focusing on Scheduler (L2). Looking forward, the teams will move into 6G as technology and standard progress. Together with your fellow Baseband SW developers, you will:
* Build outstanding baseband software using C/C++, Python.
* Participate in the studies, implementation, and verification of new 5G features and upcoming 6G standard.
* Support and participate in innovation activities across organizations
* Work in a multi-functional, multi-cultural environment with supportive teammates.
The skills you bring:
* Master of Science degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Wireless Communication, Electrical or Electronic Engineering or equivalent.
* Curiosity, a desire, and skills to be a great embedded software developer with a special interest in the C/C++ programming language for real time systems.
* A forward-thinking, focused and creative personality. We love extraordinary teammates who enjoy a fast-paced work environment and challenges.
* 2-3 years of experience as a developer will be a plus.
* Dedication and a genuine interest in the latest technology trends.
* Passion to wrestle with problems no one else has solved before.
You have an open mind and like to take on new challenges to continuously improve, and to work outside your own field to broaden your competence and get a deeper understanding of our products. In addition, we value knowledge and experience in 5G and 4G wireless communication e.g. 3GPP specifications, traffic scheduling, signal processing, RF or air interface measurements, x86 or multi-core DSP programming or design patterns in a real-time embedded environment.
