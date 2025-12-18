Backend Software Engineer
As PayPal continues its mission to revolutionize commerce, we're looking for a skilled Backend Software Engineer to join our team in Stockholm. In this role, you'll take on meaningful technical challenges and work closely with cross-functional teams to build products that serve millions of users worldwide. If this sounds exciting, read on - the best is yet to come!
Your day-to-day
As a Backend Software Engineer, you'll design and implement robust backend solutions while collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality products. Your day-to-day will primarily involve:
Designing and developing scalable backend systems.
Optimizing system performance and reliability.
Learning from and supporting other engineers.
What you need to succeed
Advanced proficiency in Java, with strong expertise in core concepts, design patterns, and optimization techniques.
Extensive hands-on experience with Java frameworks like Spring (Spring Boot, Spring MVC) and Hibernate, building scalable and maintainable solutions.
Proven experience in designing and implementing high-performance RESTful services, focusing on scalability, reliability, and performance in production environments.
Strong ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams, contributing to technical leadership through code reviews, design discussions, and mentoring junior engineers.
Deep knowledge of cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure), utilizing them to deliver cost-effective and scalable solutions.
Expert understanding of both relational and NoSQL databases, with hands-on experience in ORM tools like Hibernate to ensure efficient data handling and performance tuning.
Get bonus points if you also have...
Experience with large-scale, high-performance systems.
Knowledge of the payment processing industry and relevant regulations.
Contributions to open-source projects.
Familiarity with microservices architecture and containerization (Docker, Kubernetes).
