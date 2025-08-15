Backend Engineer (Go) - Matchmaking
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-08-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
As a Backend Engineer at Embark you will be an integral part of a highly creative game team focused on building powerful and reusable infrastructure and backend components for our games.
Here you will have the opportunity to take initiative and drive finding solutions to exciting challenges, building the services that power our games, making sure they scale and continuously improve on them.
As our game is distributed between game client, game server and the cloud, you'll work together with your team to figure out which parts of the problem to solve in which location. At Embark we believe in creating smaller teams of well-aligned experts that can be trusted to create games and keep them running.
You will be working mainly on matchmaking, but also, data analytic, game client, backend service infrastructures, etc. Some of the technologies we use to make all of those are Go, C++, GCP, Bazel, Kubernetes, Grafana, Google Spanner.
You do not need to have any experience from games or games studios to apply.
Example of responsibilities
Collaborate and work closely with fellow software engineers and technical stakeholders
Build and improve services, features and tools for game development
Continuously improve our engineering practices
Make sure your code adds a great amount of value to your colleagues
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
A passion for interactive experiences, games and new technologies
A solid understanding of building and maintaining complex distributed systems with performance, optimization, and observability in mind
Comfortable working across domains-backend services, data analytic, game clients, infrastructure and observability
Comfortable with Go and modern backend tech
The ability to be a great team player with good communication skills
Interest in taking initiatives and driving finding solutions to exciting challenges
Professional English communication skills.
Additionally, we think it would be a great bonus if you are
Familiar with Site Reliability Engineering practices and what it takes to keep services running smoothly around the clock
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our "Open Application." Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019) Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Kontakt
Simon Taylor simon.taylor@embark-studios.com Jobbnummer
9461144