Backend Engineer - Credit Lifecycle
2024-07-11
We are looking for a Backend Engineer, to join the Credit Lifecycle team in the Financing Domain at SEB Embedded!
As experts in software development, our team possesses deep knowledge and expertise in building robust solutions. Our tech stack is Runtime based on Kubernetes (GKE) and Spring Boot Framework. We are on cloud GCP Framework and we harness the power of Java21 to build our services. Most of our applications have CloudSQL integration.
About the team
Our team is responsible for onboarding customers to the financing products in the core ledger system and managing their lifecycle. We are currently working with the credit card product, which includes configuring the product in our core ledger, building REST APIs for the other teams to onboard customers, managing customer lifecycle i.e. creating invoices, reminders, debt collection, financial reporting and so forth.
The team consists of 5 team members with diverse backgrounds from different industries, and we work together towards our commons goals - taking pride in helping each other a long the way.
We thrive on open communication and transparent collaboration, creating an atmosphere where ideas are openly exchanged and appreciated.
What you will do
Maintain and develop various services based on Java 21 written in Spring MVC and Webflux.
Develop and deploy robust, scalable, and secure microservice applications with Kubernetes Engine on Google Cloud Platform.
Work with Core Ledger called Vault from Thought Machine. This requires some basic Python knowledge.
Actively participate in agile processes.
Collaborate and communicate with internal and external stakeholders.
Together with the team, decide on the best approach and technologies to solve problems.
Help drive initiatives to shape the future of banking.
Who you are
As a team member, you understand the importance of being supportive and collaborative in a setting that values collective success.
We use feedback culture, cross-team cooperation, pair programming, mob sessions, code reviews and open communication channels for building strong collaboration.
Key ingredients to succeed in this role:
Experience in product delivery, demonstrating your ability to effectively contribute to the end-to-end development and delivery of software solutions
Worked with event-driven architecture
Experience in developing for Relational Databases
Experience working with distributed systems in Google Cloud Platform or similar Cloud Technologies
Experience with Java, Spring Boot framework or other DI frameworks
Extensive experience collaborating with cross-functional teams for new features and enhancements.
Optional knowledge of Python is welcome but not required.
What we offer
We believe in a healthy work-life balance meaning we encourage a hybrid set-up that puts emphasis on flexibility and autonomy. Your unique talents and skills are important to us, therefore we want you to thrive in your development and have the chance to grow within the organization in a way that resonates with your aspirations.
We offer the best of both worlds; the stability and security of an established company together with the innovation and energy of a scale-up. As part of your journey, working alongside exceptional colleagues, we want to make sure to nurture your skills while you contribute to our collective success!
Due to summer vacations approaching, we will begin to review applications in August.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 502032-9081)
Stjärntorget 4 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
SEB Arenastaden Jobbnummer
8797237