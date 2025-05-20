Backend Developer (Platform Team)
Kivra AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kivra AB i Stockholm
Are you our next Backend Developer?
Join us at Kivra! We are looking for people with passion for software development, love solving problems, and thrive in agile development environments. We have grown tremendously and are looking for a backend developer that, together with a team of motivated developers, will shape the future of Platform Engineering at Kivra!
At Kivra, we are building services that connect over 6 million people by providing a safe and accessible digital infrastructure that everyone in Sweden can trust and use. At the same time, we are saving trees - reducing the paper that is printed and transported - by providing a better digital alternative to physical paper communication.
What you'll be doing
You'll join Kivra's Platform Team as a backend engineer. Here you will build and maintain secure, reliable, and scalable software solutions for our users, senders, and partners, and work in close collaboration with other developers and technical leads. In your new role, you will:
Build and maintain "golden path" solutions for authentication and authorization, using 3rd-party integrations based on industry standards (OAuth 2.1)
Maintain one of Kivra's central database clusters (Riak) and enable the migration from Riak to cloud-native storage solutions
Build and maintain core libraries that are used by other teams (Go, Erlang)
Migrate legacy services from Erlang/Elixir to Go
Support other teams in using Platform Engineering products in their services and educate them about best practices
Evaluate open-source technologies and integrate them into our tech stack
Participate in systems architecture discussions, inside and outside the team
Tools and technologies we're using include Go, Erlang, Elixir, Python, KrakenD, Kafka, Postgres, Riak, Redis, Grafana, Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform, GitHub and more.
Who we're looking for
Knowledge is important, but so is attitude! Kivra's culture is strongly influenced by kindness, drive, and the willingness to produce high-quality work. How you fit in with your team is super important for us - we thrive on being nice and helpful and always encourage growth.
We think that you:
Are a humble team player who's passionate about building secure, reliable, and scalable systems
Have strong programming skills in Go and an interest in Erlang/Elixir
Have experience building and operating complex systems in production environments
Are comfortable presenting your work to technical and non-technical audiences
Are a coach who guides less experienced developers in improving their skills
Have an interest in authorization, authentication, and related standards
We also value hands-on experience in these areas:
Operating highly available Postgres or Redis databases
Deploying and operating services on Kubernetes and/or in the Cloud
Building and maintaining authorization and authentication systems
Additional information
This role is full-time and our office is based in Stockholm. We encourage in-office collaboration and see that you also want to work on-site approximately 60% of the time. Fluency in English is required and fluency in Swedish is a plus but not required. Unfortunately, we are not able to sponsor new work permits, but are able to sponsor/renew existing work permits!
We Offer
Kivra offers a role in a caring and committed team, in a company that is growing and continuously innovating. You'll join a warm and friendly culture that thrives on collaboration and teamwork. You will be involved in shaping and influencing a product currently used by more than half of Sweden's population.
Read more about our core values and benefits here: https://jobs.kivra.dev/!
How to apply
Easy peasy! Just send in your CV and cover letter as soon as possible. If you have questions regarding the role or the recruitment process, don't hesitate to contact Sarah Ohlsson, Talent Acquisition Partner at sarah.ohlsson@kivra.com
. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kivra AB
(org.nr 556840-2266), http://www.kivra.se Kontakt
Andreas Nilsson andreas.nilsson@kivra.com Jobbnummer
9349317