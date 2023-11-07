Backend Developer
Hi there!
How would you like to work with a world-class team and help disrupt the energy industry and the way consumers use energy and interact with utility companies?
At Eliq, you'll be joining a fast-growing SaaS that helps utility companies accelerate the clean energy transition and transform the end-customer experience. Currently, we serve 15+ utilities with our SaaS service, energy analytics, and white-label mobile apps and are on a mission to reach 100s of millions of end-customers over the coming years.
How you will spend your days:
You will join one of our amazing development teams that focuses on helping homeowners to use energy in a smarter way. You will work primarily with backend development, the teams work closely together to specify, build and deliver features and you will also get support from other developers across other teams at Eliq.
In this role you will work on features and projects from start to finished, this includes everything from specifications, building, testing and deploying solutions.
On the backend side we have a microservices architecture hosted in Microsoft Azure and primary coded in C#, on the frontend side we are currently using Angular and a bit of React.
Who we think you are:
You like to dive into and understand problems, and have an eye for how to generalize solutions and build reusable components.
At Eliq you will get freedom and responsibility and will not be micromanaged. This also means that you are good at asking questions and pushing for a solution. You don't need to know it all, but you need to enjoy figuring stuff out.
More importantly, we expect you to be a great team player that cares about your job and your colleagues.
What brought you here:
Lots of experience in .NET, C# (3+ years)
A love for automation, we're using Azure DevOps and Azure Pipelines
Cloud platform experience, we're using Azure
Good communication skills
If you read this far, it's time to apply:
We think you're excited to work with a team that moves fast, takes risks, and comes to work every day excited about building a product that affects the lives of millions of people, while helping to accelerate the transition to clean energy. We would love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
