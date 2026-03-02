B2B Marketing Specialist
We are looking for a commercially driven and forward-thinking B2B marketer to take the lead in accelerating growth within our SME Finance portfolio. You will turn strategic priorities into powerful, insight-led marketing initiatives that elevate our brand, create demand, and deliver tangible business impact.
Get an idea of the role
As a B2B Marketing Specialist at Resurs, you will combine hands-on campaign leadership with strong stakeholder and partner collaboration to ensure consistent, high-quality delivery and to shape how Resurs engages SMEs across channels.
You will lead the end-to-end planning, execution, and optimization of multi-channel B2B campaigns across digital, CRM, events, partnerships, and content, working closely with internal teams and external agencies. As the primary marketing lead for SME initiatives, you will align closely with Sales, Product, and Partner teams to translate commercial priorities into impactful marketing activities. You will brief and challenge agencies, copywriters, and the in-house production team to ensure high-quality, on-brand delivery, while owning the SME marketing roadmap and calendar with clear prioritization, strong governance, and flawless execution.
You will also:
Drive partner marketing and co-branded activities including events, campaigns and joint value propositions.
Monitor and analyze performance, translate results into actionable insights and recommend improvements to maximize ROI.
Conduct market, customer and competitor analysis to inform strategy, messaging and growth opportunities.
Continuously improve marketing processes, ways of working, and campaign effectiveness, contributing to the evolution of B2B marketing capabilities within the bank.
On a personal level
To thrive in this role, we believe that you are a structured and proactive professional who feels comfortable owning multiple initiatives in a fast-moving environment. You are hands-on by nature and enjoy executing ideas and turning plans into action. With a strong commercial mindset, you are motivated by measurable results and clear business impact. We think that a curious and resourceful mind is important, and as a strong communicator, you build trust and momentum among diverse stakeholders.
We also belive that you:
Are a fast learner who thrives in a dynamic, collaborative team culture.
Have 3-5 years of experience in B2B marketing, growth marketing, or similar data-driven roles
Have proven experience running digital campaigns and/or event-based activities end-to-end
Have experience working in cross-functional environments (Sales/Product/Partnerships)
Are fluent in Swedish and English
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and more than 800 colleagues, we are committed to creating long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Recognized as a career company for the past six years, we put strong emphasis on both personal and professional growth. We want to make a difference by striving to be our best, acting with kindness, and building trust through clarity and collaboration. Our heart beats strong and it shows in everything we do.
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from different countries. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
