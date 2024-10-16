AWS Cloud Solutions Architect
About Redeploy BuildAt Redeploy Build, we are cloud specialists. What we do is build and integrate best-in-breed cloud environments, steering clear of legacy constraints and "old-IT".We help our clients within all areas of public cloud - from building, governing, migrating and optimizing our client's cloud resources. Living by a "Cloud always, in all ways" motto, we always get things done and are not just another powerpoint-firm, rather getting our hands dirty and putting tech into practice. Learn more about us here.As a rapidly growing public cloud company, we understand that our success depends on the talents we choose to surround ourselves with. Now we are looking for an AWS Cloud Solutions Architect in Stockholm, Gothenburg or Jönköping who wants to be a part of our continued success story. Maybe it's you?
What it means to work as a AWS Cloud Solutions Architect Consultant at RedeployAs an AWS Cloud Solution Architect, you will be a crucial member of the team and hold a multifaceted role, assuming the responsibility of owning client relationships right from the project's inception to the finish line.From the initial dialogues with clients to project kick-off, this role demands a seasoned professional who can seamlessly transition from talking to product owners/management and take ownership of the design, architecture, and driving the technical delivery alongside the client and our skilled team. Your responsibilities will include following areas:
Client Relationship Ownership: Establish and nurture relationships with clients, initiating crucial dialogues at the project's outset to gain a comprehensive understanding of their objectives and expectations.
Design and Architecture Ownership:Take charge of the conceptualization and design phase, translating client requirements into robust and innovative Azure solutions.
Technical Delivery Leadership:Drive the technical delivery process, collaborating closely with the team to ensure the seamless implementation of cloud solutions. Your expertise will be instrumental in achieving project milestones and exceeding client expectations. We also expect you to be hands on and code, deploy and document when needed.
Who are you?We believe that you have a passion for cloud architecture and that you enjoy creating value and solving problems for clients and businesses. You're a natural leader and open-minded, positive, driven and a curious person who understands the power of team collaboration and sharing knowledge with others.What experiences do you bring?
Experience in leading complex large-scale projects, particularly with enterprise customers or large organizations.
A solid understanding of business operations and dynamics, allowing you to align technical solutions with overarching business objectives.
Advanced knowledge and hands-on experience with AWS is essential, with additional public clouds such as Azure and GCP considered advantageous.
A strong background in development, engineering or technical roles including hands-on experience with conceptualizing, strategizing, designing and architecting cloud solutions.
Knowledge and practical experience of programming and Dev(Sec)Ops and Platform Engineering.
Sharing, coaching and mentoring your fellow colleagues and clients.
Hands-on experience with IaC (Infrastructure-as-Code) with CloudFormation, CDK and/or terraform for example, version control systems (e.g., Git), and CI/CD pipelines.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
Andif you come with following experiences, you will stick out from the crowd!
Well-Architected Framework, Landing Zones and Cloud Governance
Container management and microservices such as Kubernetes, Docker and Openshift.
Data and Analytics such as Databricks and Snowflake
Developer Experience, Cloud Optimization, Machine Learning and FinOps framework.
Even if you don't perfectly match the role, we still encourage you to apply. We believe in diversity and inclusion and welcome all applicants with relevant experience and skills. What we offerBeing a member of Redeploy means you have the drive and desire to be the best and work smarter than the rest. We enjoy creative freedom with our projects, benefit from great work/life balance, and thrive in a company culture that is both collaborative and supportive. Everything we do at Redeploy is centered around the simple yet effective idea that we all chip in to ensure our success.
We have offices located in central Stockholm, Göteborg and Jönköping. As we encourage a mix of in-person and remote work to foster innovation and support work-life balance (and like to have fun together), we see that you are based in commuting distance to our office location. How to apply
We hope that we have sparked your interest and that you are curious to know more about the role and us at Redeploy.
We are constantly recruiting, so submit your application as soon as you can by hitting the apply button. To be compliant with GDPR, we only accept applications through our careers channel. Please submit your application using the form on our career website, or any website displaying a position with us. For any specific questions about the position, reach out to Talent Acquisition Manager Francisca Andersson.
