Automotive Verification Engineer
DriveQ AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-08-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos DriveQ AB i Göteborg
For a customer we are searching for skilled embedded system testers that can handle urgent items in Testing. Typical work tasks for this team could be
Responsibilities:
• Supporting SW deployment and fault tracing when deployment chain gets broken or other issues are found.
• Supporting in test domain with HIL, script and tools.
• Coordinating and manage bugs and issues reported by our external customer as well internal stakeholders.
• Working with system requirement and bridge gap there requirements are not available, work will be in cooperation with other teams.
Competencies required
• Strong programming skills in languages such as Python, CAPL
• Understanding of software Test life cycle, ADAS, AD, Infotainment, vehicle motion control domains etc
• Knowledge of automotive systems and industry standards
• Problem-solving and analytical thinking abilities
• CAN,CANOE, MATLAB, AUTOSAR, Python, System testing background
• Excellent communication skills to interact with stakeholders and team membe
• Understanding of relevant automotive protocols and interfaces (e.g., CAN, LIN, Ethernet)
• Understanding of automotive safety standards (e.g., ISO 26262)
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30
Application via email
E-post: bg@driveq.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare DriveQ AB
(org.nr 559388-7457)
Rödlönnsgången 34 Lgh 1504 (visa karta
)
417 11 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Managing Director
Boopathi Guganathan bg@driveq.se 0738629053 Jobbnummer
8004788