Automotive Powertrain Engineer
Segula Technologies AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-12
SEGULA Technologies AB is part of SEGULA Technologies Group, with presence in 28 countries and with more than 11.000 employees.
In Sweden our headquarter is located in Gothenburg, Lindholmen, with around 180 consultants and a strong footprint in automotive, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and naval industries.
Our mission is to boost competitiveness within all major industrial segments and to foster a close relationship with our customers thanks to the expertise of our employees and our global presence.
We think that you are a team player that have strong communication skills, can act independently and take initiatives and have an excellent English language level, verbally and in writing. You have an ease of understanding context, are used to seek information and are not afraid to handle contacts with internal customers and/or suppliers.
Qualifications
• M.Sc. Automotive Engineering. Focus area: Powertrain
• Minimum 5 years of Experience in Powertrain Development
• Experienced in Catia V5
• English (written and spoken)
As a Automotive Powertrain Engineer you will work with
• Development of Exhaust aftertreatment systems, Lean NOx Traps, (LNT) / Diesel Oxygen Catalysts, (DOC), Diesel Particulate filters, (DPF), Selective Catalytic Reduction, (SCR), Catalysts System testing, emission conversion tests, temperature measurements, particulate build up / regeneration of DPF, emission testing, steady state and dynamic driving cycles
• Planning and development of test methods, test methods to be written according to Volvo lab procedure
• Specification and setup of test instruments for emissions testing, NOx, CO, HC, particle and Ammonia measurement equipment
• Coordination of building of test objects, ordering of build-up of engines in workshops, ordering of build-up of parts for testing
• Perform testing in engine test bench / vehicle
• Analysis of test results
• Test result documentation in written reports with recommendations Så ansöker du
